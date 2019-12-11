Why Millikin University makes thousands of cookies for its students every year

DECATUR — The smell of sugar and butter lured Millikin University students, faculty and visitors to the University Commons third floor for the 86th annual Cookie Party on Wednesday afternoon.
Some students were able to grab a few cookies on their way to another class, while others relaxed and enjoyed music, green "Grinch" punch and a choice of about 5,500 cookies.
Molly Berry, director of campus life, worked with a cookie party committee to create the two-hour event, which is a long-beloved tradition on campus.
“The volunteer schedule, the musical schedule, all of these things make the event run smooth,” she said. “It’s just an end-of-the-semester celebration.”
Millikin exams are scheduled for next week. “So we are happy to see people for a few minutes or two hours,” Berry said.
The cookies are collected through donations. The committee begins requesting the treats in October among the Millikin staff. Monetary donations are equally appreciated.
As a senior, Gaby Correa has made the Cookie Party an important stop during her academic career. “It’s a tradition,” she said.
The annual routine is quite simple. “You come in and eat cookies,” said Naomi Klingbeil, a senior.
Correa, Klingbeil and several of their friends arrived early to be among the first to gather their favorite cookies.
“They were efficient,” senior Sydney Stoewer said about their wait before the doors opened. “So it was a quick time.”
Throughout their years at Millikin, the group of students have decided on the favorites. “But they have a lot of fun designs this year,” said Meghan Whitlock.
Along with the massive amounts of cookies, the students said they were impressed with the staff and administration that joined them for the party.
“The president and the provost and a ton of people that work here greeted us at the front,” said Baylee Baxter. “You see all of the important people of Millikin.”
Donning a Santa hat on top of his usual blue Millikin baseball cap, university President Patrick White greeted the students as they entered the party.
“It is a time right when things are very busy and people are worried about finals and end-of-the-year papers,” he said. “It’s just a time to take a small time out, relax with some friends and eat some sugar."
White’s wife Chris is a nurse and dressed as his elf for the day. She stood with him throughout the afternoon, explaining to the students the importance of these parties.
“I tell them that glucose helps brain functions,” Chris White said. “Sugar will help them get through a 2 o’clock paper-writing.”
