Why Millikin University makes thousands of cookies for its students every year

The annual routine is quite simple. “You come in and eat cookies,” said Naomi Klingbeil, a senior.

Correa, Klingbeil and several of their friends arrived early to be among the first to gather their favorite cookies.

“They were efficient,” senior Sydney Stoewer said about their wait before the doors opened. “So it was a quick time.”

Throughout their years at Millikin, the group of students have decided on the favorites. “But they have a lot of fun designs this year,” said Meghan Whitlock.

Along with the massive amounts of cookies, the students said they were impressed with the staff and administration that joined them for the party.

“The president and the provost and a ton of people that work here greeted us at the front,” said Baylee Baxter. “You see all of the important people of Millikin.”

Donning a Santa hat on top of his usual blue Millikin baseball cap, university President Patrick White greeted the students as they entered the party.