Watch now: Will Fregeau get a payout? School board could decide Tuesday

DECATUR — Paul Fregeau said Friday he's leaving as Decatur schools superintendent with the district having a five-year plan and a clear outline for success.
Named superintendent of Fox C-6 School District near St. Louis on Thursday, he said having the blueprint in place is among his biggest accomplishments over his nearly four-year tenure.
"Decatur is just a great community as far as their heart to help support kids," Fregeau said. "Whether it's time, talent or treasure, wherever I went, community meetings, shopping, at the gas station, people come up to me and say 'How can I help? How can I help students be successful? How can I help your teachers? How can I help this building?'"
Fregeau, whose annual base salary was $202,910, will remain on the job through June 30. The school board will develop a recommendation for a transition plan at a March 23 meeting, which will be the first in-person session since the COVID pandemic began a year ago. The board has been meeting via Zoom.
Fregeau's contract does not expire until June 30, 2023, and he said that with his resignation, the contract comes to an end. He does not expect a payout for the remainder of the contract.
District spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said that's ultimately up to the school board and could be part of their discussion on Tuesday.
Fregeau said he would encourage his successor to get to know the District Leadership Team and depend on their expertise to make the transition smooth.
The city of Decatur has had a good working relationship with the school district under Fregeau's leadership, said City Manager Scot Wrighton.
"I'm sorry to see him go. He's good for Decatur," Wrighton said.
Goal-focused agenda
Fregeau, who was the Herald & Review's Newsmaker of the Year for 2018, came to Decatur from the North Kansas City schools in 2017, where he was assistant superintendent. He is a native of Illinois but spent much of his career prior to coming to Decatur in Missouri. He also had a stint as a law enforcement officer in St. Louis County.
He told the Herald & Review in 2018 that his was goal was to make Decatur a “destination district" and sought to reverse a negative perception in the community.
“I have to be the bell-ringer for the district,” Fregeau said. “I try to focus on what's going well in the district, to let people know. Sometimes educators are humble people and don't do a good job of tooting their own horn, as my dad used to say. We're working with a variety of media outlets as well as social media to tell our own story about what's going well.”
He also walked into a district that hadn't had a strategic plan since 2012. Superintendent Lisa Taylor resigned the spring before to take a job as high school principal in Heyworth, where later became superintendent. Assistant superintendents Bobbi Williams and Michael Dugan had served as interim co-superintendents in Decatur, where a spring election brought several new board members.
Fregeau in February clashed with board members over handling of discussions with bus service provider Alltown Bus Service. Emails and internal documents obtained by the Herald & Review showed administrators were warned as far back as Oct. 30 that there was concern about a driver shortage. The issue eventually caused the opening of school to be delayed.
"We knew nothing about this," board member Kendall Briscoe said during a board meeting. "When I print out everything that's available and nothing was shared with us, Paul, that's on you. That looks bad for you. That looks really, really bad for you."
Fregeau volunteered to be censured.
A month earlier, Nisha Patel, the superintendent of the Fox C-6 School District in Arnold Missouri, announced she was stepping down to take a position in Clayton, Missouri. She had been with the district for five years.
Fregeau in a statement said it was "an opportunity I simply couldn’t pass up."
"As a person who's done most of my educational career in Missouri, I've always admired Fox as far as an excellent school district with a great reputation," Fregeau said in an interview with media members on Friday. "When that position became available, I was very intrigued by it. And also, it's a larger district than I'm currently serving, so it's an opportunity to serve about 3,000 more kids than I'm serving right now."
Fox's student population is 12,000, while Decatur has 8,742. Fox is the largest district in Jefferson County, Missouri, with about half the district located in a rural setting and the other half, suburban. Some of the issues that district faces, he said, are improving finances and upgrading facilities.
The Herald & Review has requested a copy of Fregeau's new contract under the Missouri open records law.
Chrissy Petitt, president of the Decatur Education Association union, in a statement thanked Fregeau.
"We acknowledge his time here hasn’t been made easy," she said. "We wish him well as he begins the next part of his journey in Missouri. Moving forward, it is our hope we are able to find someone who is a good fit for DPS and will make strides to move our district forward together."
The organization during the previous superintendent search was critical of what they found to be a lack of transparency in the search process.
Two years left on strategic plan
The next superintendent will assume a full plate.
Building transitions are coming up this summer, as elementary schools prepare to consolidate, Johns Hill Magnet School prepares to move into its new building, new boundaries that were recently redrawn after 20 years. Four new board members who will be elected in April.
Fregeau said there's also the task of helping students get caught up for any learning loss that occurred during the year-long pandemic and shutdown of schools. During both winter and spring break, students had opportunities for extra help, and summer school this year will be expanded to include as many students as possible who might need a boost.
"We will have to do something along the lines of additional support outside the school day as we work with teacher groups and others as we put a plan together to support our kids to help with that learning loss that's occurred over the past year due to the pandemic," he said.
Richland Community College President Cris Valdez pointed to the numerous partnerships crafted during Fregeau’s leadership. He pointed specifically to career pathways and educational enrichment efforts that "have broadened access, addressed equity and inclusion and created educational opportunities that will strengthen our community for generations."
On Friday, during the media availability, he talked about some of those efforts that stick out.
"We talked about the academies we established at our middle schools, to give the kids at Stephen Decatur (Middle School) choices around public service or ag or STEAM, to get them on that track. The fact that we formed a partnership with Crossing (Healthcare) to get a mobile health clinic to provide services on site to our kids who needed those type of things to be successful in school," he said.
Fregeau said that with with two years remaining in that five-year strategic plan, the staff, students and community will be important in helping the next superintendent accomplish the goals.
"When I think about (my time in Decatur), I think about getting the strategic plan in place right out of the chute," Fregeau said, "for our district to have a five-year plan moving forward of how to change the trajectory of our district to reach those aspirational goals."
39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home
Diane Stilwell
Edwin B. Willis
Bill Madlock
Brian Culbertson
Rasheeda Frost
Mary Cogan
Black Bart
Dante Ridgeway
Brit Miller
Richard Peck
Penny Hammel
Steve Hunter
Stephen Ambrose
Vito Bertoldo
George Halas
David Joyner
Gary Forrester
Howard W. Buffett
Jenny Lou Carson
June Christy
Herbert Ryman
Howard Buffett
Icon For Hire
Jason Avant
Jeff Innis
John Doe
Kerri Randles
Loren Coleman
Marcia Morey
Roe Skidmore
RonReaco Lee
Alison Krauss
Boots Randolph
CeCe Frey
Chuck Dressen
Kevin Koslofski
James Millikin
Richard J. Oglesby
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter