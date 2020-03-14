Wind Riders at Shiloh Stables in Decatur find satisfaction in spending time with horses

DECATUR — As girls arrive for lessons and rehearsals at Shiloh Stables in rural Decatur, they know what to do. They brush horses, check food and water, get saddled up, do the other chores, with complete confidence in themselves and their mounts.
“Probably 95 percent of my students are girls,” said Mindy Lee, who with her husband, Chuck, operates the stables at 4095 W. Rock Springs Road
Shiloh is the home of the Wind Riders, a horseback drill team that Lee describes as synchronized dancing on horseback. It's both a ministry and a business. The music the team performs and practices to is Christian music, and Lee does not hesitate in giving the glory to God for any success they've had.
“My husband and I have been teaching for close to 10 years,” she said. “My husband is a horse trainer and he and I used to show horses. As a hobby, we had so many young girls coming to us that were emotionally fragile, or had some sort of issues, that we began taking girls under our wing and pairing them with horses. Pretty soon, we kind of started into regular lessons, then it turned into a business.”
She formerly worked at a church, but as the stable business grew, she eased out of that job and devotes herself full time there.
Horses can sometimes be less than patient while waiting for someone to get to them, and a couple of them kicked stalls and made a fuss.
“Calm down, Ginger!” Sydney Donath, 17, called to one. “My sister did horseback riding lessons before me, and she wanted to start showing, but we needed a horse to show,” she went on. “So then we got our horse and I kind of just progressed through the lessons, and they asked me to be on the team, and I've really just enjoyed it ever since. We're all family here.”
Sydney's horse, Gypsy, is a palomino who boards at Shiloh, like about a third of the horses who live there.
The choreography takes practice and a good memory, and requires horse and rider to be in sync.
“Sometimes it's harder to know when to go, when there's so many different songs to do,” Sydney said. “Sometimes you have a horse acting out and then they all act out. They are exactly like little kids trying to work together.”
Working with the horses, taking care of them and riding are a kind of escape, she said, and connecting with them is rewarding.
Isabella Lozano, 12, attended a summer camp at Shiloh Stables, which sparked her love for horses. “My mom signed me up for the camp and I've been doing it ever since then,” she said. “I was in fourth grade, so I was maybe 10 years old.”
The team requires a lot of dedication, she said, and adaptability. She doesn't have a horse of her own yet, and rides different horses which she said challenges her.
“I think I have a special bond with horses,” she said. “I have Native American heritage and I don't know why, but I just have a connection with horses.”
