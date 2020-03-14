Wind Riders at Shiloh Stables in Decatur find satisfaction in spending time with horses

DECATUR — As girls arrive for lessons and rehearsals at Shiloh Stables in rural Decatur, they know what to do. They brush horses, check food and water, get saddled up, do the other chores, with complete confidence in themselves and their mounts.

“Probably 95 percent of my students are girls,” said Mindy Lee, who with her husband, Chuck, operates the stables at 4095 W. Rock Springs Road

Shiloh is the home of the Wind Riders, a horseback drill team that Lee describes as synchronized dancing on horseback. It's both a ministry and a business. The music the team performs and practices to is Christian music, and Lee does not hesitate in giving the glory to God for any success they've had.

“My husband and I have been teaching for close to 10 years,” she said. “My husband is a horse trainer and he and I used to show horses. As a hobby, we had so many young girls coming to us that were emotionally fragile, or had some sort of issues, that we began taking girls under our wing and pairing them with horses. Pretty soon, we kind of started into regular lessons, then it turned into a business.”

She formerly worked at a church, but as the stable business grew, she eased out of that job and devotes herself full time there.