With emergency coronavirus fund, U of I will waive tuition increases, provide student grants

The state’s largest public university system is giving new in-state students a break on costs next year: Using an emergency coronavirus relief fund, University of Illinois schools will pay for tuition increases supposed to go into effect in the fall for undergraduates.

The $36 million fund — created with private donations, federal stimulus money and the university’s own reserves — is dedicated to helping students struggling with finances during the pandemic, said University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen.

“We stretched to make sure that we can provide emergency relief, as much as we can, in the near term,” Killeen told the Tribune. “We want to do everything we can so that our doors are wide open to students in this time of crisis and financial challenge by continuing to offer world-class access to affordable high-quality education."

U. of I.'s announcement comes about two weeks before the May 1 deadline that requires many prospective students to decide where they want to attend college. Tuition increases of 1.8% for the Chicago and Urbana-Champaign campuses and 1% for the Springfield campus were approved by the board of trustees last year.