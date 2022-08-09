Woodrow Wilson site a 'money pit,' school officials say

DECATUR — School officials described the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High site as a “money pit,” ruling it out as a possible location for a new Dennis School.

The description came during a meeting Monday of the Decatur School Board’s Finance Committee.

Kent Metzger, director of buildings and grounds, told the board members who were present that Woodrow Wilson, built in the 1930s, sits on 2.14 acres. In that era, students and many of the teachers walked to school because they lived nearby. With the need for parking lots now, that site would not be big enough, and buying up nearby houses could take months if not longer and in some cases, might not be possible. The best the district could hope for in the wedge where the building sits, bordered by Sunset, Oakland and Cottage Hill streets, is a total of 7.3 acres, which he said would be a tight fit.

However, during the initial phase of looking for west end properties, Taylor said they discovered “a mess” as far as deeds to properties are concerned. Of the 26 properties the district would have to buy to acquire that 7.3 acres, many have contested deeds and liens that would first have to be cleared. And if any of the owners refused to sell, it might not even be possible to acquire the properties at all.

Asbestos used in the construction of the building in the 1930s would have to be removed, and the building would have to be gutted and rebuilt, said board President Dan Oakes.

“It would be a money pit,” he said.

The board was seeking to use federal COVID relief funds to build a new school to replace the existing Dennis School. Those funds would have to be used by September 2024, an unlikely prospect considering all cited issues associated with acquiring the additional land that would be needed.

The board previously indicated it had done an exhaustive search of the district’s west end, where the new school would need to be located, and originally decided on a portion of Lincoln Park. That site drew much public opposition, but it wasn’t until the Decatur Park Board decided against selling the needed property to the school district that the location was removed from consideration.

Those opposed to the Lincoln Park location often cited the Woodrow Wilson site as an alternative. Board members stated repeatedly that the site wasn’t a viable option, which was reiterated during the Finance Committee meeting.