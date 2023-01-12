 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Workforce Investments offering class on child care careers

DECATUR — Workforce Investments is offering a class on employment in child care.

An information session will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 N. Pershing Road.

Construction trades class to start in January

The class will be a partnership among Workforce, Richland Community College and the Adult Education Consortium. For information, call 217-875-8751.

Those who successfully complete the class may be offered the opportunity to enter the early childhood program at Richland.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

