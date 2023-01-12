Workforce Investments offering class on child care careers

DECATUR — Workforce Investments is offering a class on employment in child care.
An information session will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Workforce Investment Solutions, 757 N. Pershing Road.
The class will be a partnership among Workforce, Richland Community College and the Adult Education Consortium. For information, call 217-875-8751.
Those who successfully complete the class may be offered the opportunity to enter the early childhood program at Richland.
The Richland Community College campus in photos
Library
1992: Students Tina Rutherford, left and Pam Spence study their biology in the library.
H&R file photo
Speed read
1989: Brad Kiick with machine he uses in reading classes.
Bookstore
1990: Kathleen Boland, an accounting major watches Wednesday as Suzanne Boose punches in book prices. The three books and two workbooks Boland purchased came to $186.15. Noting she has more to buy, she figures she'll wind up spending about $250 on textbooks
H&R file photo
Business
1991: Donna Dare, left, and Patricia Williams share leadership of the business programs.
H&R file photo
Sign
1987: Dave Hilliard of Hilliard and Hilliard Inc. removes scaffolding after the logo was installed in brick near the entrance to the administration building.
H&R file photo
Tiffany Hill
1992: Tiffany Hill looks pleased as she watches famous black historic characters come through portrayals by the Ebony Men of Richland.
H&R file photo
Child care
1992: Lazetta Fornham, left, with Brandel Griggs helping him cut out patterns for a necklace.
H&R file photo
Greenhouse
1992: Roger Wenberg, a horticulture instructor, tends to some of the 5,000 petunias they are giving out to visitors when the college celebrates its 20th anniversary.
H&R file photo
Richland Is...
1984: The simple Richland Is message is silent testimony to a hard fought bond issue campaign.
H&R file photo
Computer control
1991: Mueller Co. employees, from left, Paul Nartker, Ray Kaufman, Jim Bowser, Bob Oyler and Jerry Schadel, during a computer numerical control class taught by Leland Wright.
H&R file photo
Library scene
1988: Students like these photographed last week, have already found the new library facilities to their liking.
H&R file photo
Scholastic bowl
1984: The St. Teresa team consults for an answer during a scholastic bowl.
H&R file photo
Cafe
1988: Keith Ashby, right, at the new food service window. He and his wife, Cathy, established the food service in Richland.
H&R file photo
Entrance
1988: Hanging out and heading to and from classes - a busy and confusing first day at the new permanent campus.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association
1984: Black student association retreat participants played basketball.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association retreat
1984: Black Student Association retreat at Mueller Park. Vincent Peppers is checking on the hamburgers.
H&R file photo
Black Student Association gathering
1984: Ricky Jenkins, 12, is break dancing. Clarence West, the speaker, finally got some of the attendants to break dance.
H&R file photo
