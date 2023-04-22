DECATUR — Marcy Rood has been declared the winner of the third open seat on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.

In the April 4 consolidated election, no third candidate had filed in time to be placed on the ballot for one of the three trustee positions open for Richland. Current Chairman Wayne Dunning and trustee Ben Andreas both ran with names on the ballot, while Rood and Anthony Albertina ran as write-in candidates.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner canvassed the votes on April 18 and after receiving canvassed votes from the other counties served by the college, released the results on Friday. Neither write-in candidate received any votes outside Macon County. Rood's total was 349 votes to Albertina's 97.

Photos: 45th Annual Regional Spelling Bee