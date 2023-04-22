DECATUR — Marcy Rood has been declared the winner of the third open seat on the Richland Community College Board of Trustees.
In the April 4 consolidated election, no third candidate had filed in time to be placed on the ballot for one of the three trustee positions open for Richland. Current Chairman Wayne Dunning and trustee Ben Andreas both ran with names on the ballot, while
Rood and Anthony Albertina ran as write-in candidates.
Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner canvassed the votes on April 18 and after receiving canvassed votes from the other counties served by the college, released the results on Friday. Neither write-in candidate received any votes outside Macon County. Rood's total was 349 votes to Albertina's 97.
Isaac Zuniga, Richland Community College's vice president of student success, speaks during Richland's "state of the college" luncheon.
Valerie Wells
Photos: 45th Annual Regional Spelling Bee
Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Khadijah Abdul-Rahman spells a word correctly during the second round of the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday. Khadijah placed first and will continue on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The judges deliberate a spelling by eighth grader Juan Soto, of Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, during the fifth round of the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday. Juan finished in second place.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader Juan Soto spells a word during the fourth round of the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Spellers compete during the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College in Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.