Wyckles Road to close for bridge repair

DECATUR — Wyckles Road over Interstate 72 west of Decatur will close for bridge repairs on May 2.

The road will be closed between West Pershing Road and East Pershing Road. The project will help preserve the structural integrity of the bridge and improve the road surface. Work is expected to be complete by mid-August.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

