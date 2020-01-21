'You cannot separate faith from action': Martin Luther King Jr.'s faith topic of his godson Jonathan Jackson's talk at Richland

From there, Jackson focused on King and how faith drove and inspired his life.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The title of “Reverend” is a higher calling than “Doctor,” Jackson said.

“We separate church and state,” Jackson said. “But you cannot separate faith from action.” King affirmed everyone's humanity, and believed that when African-Americans made gains in society, all of society benefited, he said.

“He was committed to social salvation — seeing wrongs in society and being committed to change them,” Jackson said.

As Brown said, voting rights are a hallmark of citizenship, Jackson said. Voters steer the course of the country. Voters serve on juries. Without a vote, a person is not fully a citizen, he said.

“The persistent question is, what are we going to do for others?” Jackson said. Paraphrasing King's speech, he said gradualism leads to “do nothing-ism” and the challenge of the present generation is to right wrongs, so that one day their children will have to ask them to describe poverty and racism.