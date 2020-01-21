'You cannot separate faith from action': Martin Luther King Jr.'s faith topic of his godson Jonathan Jackson's talk at Richland

DECATUR — The phrase “I have a dream” was not originally written into the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous speech.
The night before that August 1963 event, King and associates worked on his speech to refine it, and he was delivering it the next day when one of the people near him on stage whispered, “Talk about the dream.” King, employing his considerable oratory powers honed in the pulpit, turned that whisper into “I have a dream ...” and improvised it into the speech.
King's godson, Jonathan Jackson, son of civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson, spoke about the iconic speech as the featured speaker at Richland Community College on Tuesday during the college's Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemoration. He was invited by the Rev. Courtney Carson, director of essential skills and community relations at Richland.
While introducing Jackson, Sheriff Tony Brown said “the crown jewel” of the civil rights movement was the right to vote.
“I stand here today as your sheriff because I won an election by one vote,” Brown said. “If anyone says your vote doesn't count, think about that.”
The 1-vote victory of Brown, a Democrat who had been a lieutenant and veteran of the department, was declared in November 2018 after all the provisional and mail-in ballots were counted. His Republican challenger, Jim Root, also a lieutenant and sheriff's office veteran, had held a 99-vote advantage on Election Day.
(Root has contested the results, and the legal case is pending.)
Jackson began his talk with Carson's turnaround from one of the “Decatur Seven,” high school students whose fight at a football game and subsequent expulsions brought Jesse Jackson and Rainbow PUSH Coalition to town and put Decatur into the national news in 1999.
“The local department of education (school board) said these young men were banned from school,” Jackson said. “They saw no more value in their lives. That school board expelled Courtney, and now he's vice president of that school board.”
From there, Jackson focused on King and how faith drove and inspired his life.
The title of “Reverend” is a higher calling than “Doctor,” Jackson said.
“We separate church and state,” Jackson said. “But you cannot separate faith from action.” King affirmed everyone's humanity, and believed that when African-Americans made gains in society, all of society benefited, he said.
“He was committed to social salvation — seeing wrongs in society and being committed to change them,” Jackson said.
As Brown said, voting rights are a hallmark of citizenship, Jackson said. Voters steer the course of the country. Voters serve on juries. Without a vote, a person is not fully a citizen, he said.
“The persistent question is, what are we going to do for others?” Jackson said. Paraphrasing King's speech, he said gradualism leads to “do nothing-ism” and the challenge of the present generation is to right wrongs, so that one day their children will have to ask them to describe poverty and racism.
“We should be able to eliminate those,” he said. “Martin Luther King took something that was flawed, our democracy, and made it more beautiful.”
After Jackson's talk, Carson invited the audience to ask questions. Student Aggie Kopp, who is planning to be a minister, asked Jackson for encouraging words. Her insistence on speaking of her convictions, she said, has caused her to lose friendships.
Jackson said the same thing has happened to him, and told her they could be friends. It takes courage to take a stand, he said.
After the event, Kopp said she will continue to stand up for the truth.
“Do we want to please men or please God?” she said, referring to a favorite Bible verse. “You have to speak the truth in love, especially when you know the stakes, and the grace of God.”
