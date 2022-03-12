Young Leaders in Action accepting applications

DECATUR — Young Leaders In Action of Macon County is accepting membership applications for the 2022-2023 school year.
Applications will be accepted until April 30. New and returning members need to fill out the application.
Any high school student, including homeschooled students, living in Macon County are eligible to apply. Visit the YLIA website for the application.
For more information, contact The Community Foundation of Macon County at 217-429-3000 or tjoyner@maconcountygives.org.
