DECATUR — Young Leaders in Action is accepting applications for new members for the 2023-24 school year.

All new and returning members must fill out an application, with a submission deadline of midnight March 31. All high school students with a passion to serve the community and develop their leadership skills are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit the YLIA Facebook page or The Community Foundation of Macon County website at maconcountygives.org/YLIA. All Macon County high school students and homeschooled students are eligible to apply.

