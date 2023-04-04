In the last two months, two South Florida teens, Alejandra Agredo and Bryce Gowdy, posted final public messages on Twitter or Instagram — “I bon voyage” and “to be or not to be” — before their suicides. In both cases, dozens of their teen followers “liked” the posts, while others commented long after it was too late, saying “I hope all is well” or “I wish I had seen this earlier.”

Alejandra’s father, Freddy Agredo, said he had spoken with his daughter just hours before she posted her farewell on social media and tried to cheer her up. “She had several accounts and I tried to monitor them,” he said. “We had talked about how people can be mean online and I told her ‘you have to learn to let it slip away.’”

Orion Zamparello, who worked closely with Agredo as part of the Miami Riders Alliance, said teens are “looking for someone to care. Social media is filled with cries for help.”

When Anthony Wolkin-Grudin put his cry for help on Facebook, his father, David, had been aware of his mental health struggles. “I did not see the post, but Anthony was in therapy and on medication. He had his highs and lows, but we were very much involved in is well being,” his father said. “Anthony wore his feelings on his sleeve. The next day everything could be fine, but he was impulsive. He had an obsession.

“I don’t know why (teens) put it out there on social media. It’s almost like you want to hear someone say you are loved,” David Wolkin-Grudin said. “I will tell you, suicide doesn’t end the pain it transfers it. Every day becomes a battle for the parent.”

As parents struggle with how to react, teenagers repeatedly told the Sun Sentinel when they see such messages, it puts them on the front line of prevention without the expertise to help.

“Basically, you are venting to another teen who has no background or education to counsel you,” said Nicole Yedra, 18, a Fort Lauderdale High School student who conducted a workshop to empower teens at a Broward Youth Leadership Institute Summit in June.

Moreno, the pediatrician, said no one knows how to react to the cries for help they see online, and that’s especially true with teens.

“They see this post that looks concerning and hope someone who knows (the person who made the comment) will do something. They typically will only intervene if the person is in their close social circle,” Moreno said. “It can be stressful not knowing if anyone did.”

For teens, going to an adult for help may not feel like an option. “The general population of high school students don’t want to seem like a snitch or offend their friend,” Yedra said. “It’s like it’s not your business to tell other people, but how else would counselors be able to get a hold of something they post?”

Another challenge: Teens may not know how to identify real threats of self-harm.

“Sometimes I will go up to them and ask, ‘Are you okay’ and they don’t want to talk about it,” Yedra said. “You never know if they are joking or serious.”

“Venting online about deteriorating mental health has become a part of teen culture,” said Jason Tache, 18 and a 2019 graduate of Cypress Bay High School in Weston. “Sometimes they post rants and it helps to get things off their chest, and sometimes it’s a sign of a downward spiral.”

Tache said social media has given his age group a platform to talk about mental health — even if they do so with strangers. Yet, he sees the drawbacks. “It’s a new era surrounding mental health and we don’t really feel like anyone gets it. We look for adults to help us, but we do kind of feel like it’s up to us to figure it out.”

For three years, Tache led the HOPE Sunshine Club at a middle school and recently sat on the board of the Florida Initiative for Suicide Prevention. He believes peer programs and clubs that empower students should receive some of the $144 million allocated in the last two years by the state of Florida to help teenagers with mental health issues.

“Teens need to learn the warning signs and feel comfortable and capable of effectively intervening to save lives,” he said, starting as early as middle school. “Doing that is more preventive. By high school, it is more is reactionary.”