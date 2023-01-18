Young Leaders in Action opens grant applications

DECATUR — Young Leaders in Action is offering grant applications for nonprofits, schools and churches to fund activities and programs to impact the mental health of youth in Macon County.

To apply, visit the YLIA Facebook page or The Community Foundation of Macon County website at maconcountygives.org/YLIA. In order to qualify for this grant, your organization or group must have a project targeted toward mental health for students in grades K-12.