Young Leaders in Action provide 'Ninja Path' for South Shores School

DECATUR — Kids walking through the "Ninja Path" hallway at South Shores School generally pause long enough to do a few of the activities along the way.

The path, put in place over the summer thanks to Young Leaders in Action thanks to their funding from the Community Foundation of Macon County, has decals on the floor and on one wall. Kids jump from one decal to another, or follow a zigzag path, put their hands on the wall and recite encouraging sayings like, “I can relax. I can focus. I can think. I can learn,” and jump as high as they can to high-five a hand print higher up.

“I thought it was fun and I'm 17 years old,” said Abi Tertocha, a senior at Maroa-Forsyth High School. She wasn't on the grant team last year when the decision was made to provide the Ninja Path for South Shores, but she was part of a group of Young Leaders who visited the school on Wednesday to see it.

“I think it would be super fun to have this to get the wiggles out before going to class,” said Lucy Rauch, a senior at Eisenhower High School.

South Shores Principal Kristi Mullinix said the staff uses the Ninja Path for that, but also for kids who are having trouble settling in for the day or who are upset. Bouncing from decal to deal, twisting and following the directions is a good distraction. On a recent day, she said, the breakfast cart ran out of granola bars, and to a small child, something like that can be a big enough disaster to derail their whole morning.

“We do a lot of redirecting,” Mullinix said.

So, rather than let the kids dwell on having no granola bars and having to settle for something they like less, they nudged them toward the Ninja Path, and in the fun of using it, the students forgot all about the granola bars. Other times, a child who is acting out can be calmed and redirected with a trip through the Ninja Path.

St. Teresa High School senior Lexi Smith said the Young Leaders in Action try to affect their community in positive ways, and often that means doing something for kids. Some of their recent activities include wrapping gifts, helping Santa when kids were visiting to present their lists, and working with Northeast Community Fund.

The group is open to students in their sophomore, junior and senior years of high school throughout Macon County, and applications will open in the spring.

“We took $5,000 of our money that we wanted to give to a program that would impact young people,” said Temethia Joyner, program facilitator. “We had 24 applications for a grant, and they all provided us with a project they'd like to implement, and we chose this one because we thought it would get the most use, and it was right here in our own community.”

Mullinix said when the maintenance department prepared the floor for the path last summer, she told them she wanted to ensure the Ninja Path would be usable for years. Several coats of wax protect the decals, which Mullinix joked were not easy to place, since she and her secretary had to get down on the floor and measure the distance between them for the acrobatics required of some of the sections, to make sure they were the right spacing for little feet.

“Mrs. Mullinix is 61 years old,” Mullinix said, laughing. “Getting up and down all the way down there (the length of the hall) was quite a job.”