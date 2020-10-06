Young mom recognized with Spotlight Achievement Award

“I've always wanted to do this since I was a little girl,” Wilson said. “That's the whole reason I wanted my GED.”

It will be about a year before she finishes training and can take the exam for the cosmetology license, and with four little ones at home, the youngest only 5 months old, she still has challenges to overcome, but she's confident she can do it.

“I have a really good support system,” she said. “My dad is always there for me and the kids' dad is active in their lives. If not for them, I don't think I could do it.”

The Spotlight award normally is given at an annual banquet in May, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented that this year, so Baby TALK threw her a party outdoors at Rock Springs Center on Oct. 2. At that party, GED teacher Connie Moon gave her a “nap quilt.” When Mommy has the quilt and sits down, it's supposed to signal the kids that Mommy needs a few minutes to herself. Though it's unlikely Wilson's babies are old enough to understand that, she'll have it when they're older.

When she first met Wilson, Moon was teaching at Futures and Wilson was a teenage student there. Even then, Moon could see that Wilson was capable and calm, and when they met again at Baby TALK, it was even more obvious.