Young mom recognized with Spotlight Achievement Award

ARGENTA — Ariel Wilson persevered through many obstacles in her path to a GED and a career in cosmetology for one reason: her little girl.
“It was hard, but I wanted her to know I was doing it for her, she was the reason,” Wilson, 23, said of her 5-year-old daughter. “I still struggle a lot but it's because of her. I want to make sure I succeed, so she knows that no matter what life throws at you, you can always finish what you started.”
That attitude inspired Baby TALK's Jennifer Tolbert, adult education coordinator, to nominate Wilson for the Spotlight on Achievement Award, a statewide honor given to adult education students who have demonstrated the kind of determination that Wilson has. The award is sponsored by the Illinois State Library and recipients must be in a program like Baby TALK, with a social service agency, an adult education program, which in this case is Richland Community College, and a literacy program, provided locally by Decatur Public Library.
Wilson had pursued a GED before, Tolbert said, but circumstances kept her from completing it.
I could just tell, when she returned, that she was committed and determined to complete the program and to earn her GED,” Tolbert said. “You can tell when a student is dedicated and when they're ready.”
Wilson immediately completed a program in aesthetics and passed her licensing exam and has now enrolled in Triococi University of Beauty Culture in Champaign to work toward her cosmetology license.
“I've always wanted to do this since I was a little girl,” Wilson said. “That's the whole reason I wanted my GED.”
It will be about a year before she finishes training and can take the exam for the cosmetology license, and with four little ones at home, the youngest only 5 months old, she still has challenges to overcome, but she's confident she can do it.
“I have a really good support system,” she said. “My dad is always there for me and the kids' dad is active in their lives. If not for them, I don't think I could do it.”
The Spotlight award normally is given at an annual banquet in May, but COVID-19 restrictions prevented that this year, so Baby TALK threw her a party outdoors at Rock Springs Center on Oct. 2. At that party, GED teacher Connie Moon gave her a “nap quilt.” When Mommy has the quilt and sits down, it's supposed to signal the kids that Mommy needs a few minutes to herself. Though it's unlikely Wilson's babies are old enough to understand that, she'll have it when they're older.
When she first met Wilson, Moon was teaching at Futures and Wilson was a teenage student there. Even then, Moon could see that Wilson was capable and calm, and when they met again at Baby TALK, it was even more obvious.
“Other moms would come in frazzled in the morning,” Moon said. “She would come in, give her kids to the baby teachers, and sit down and do her work. She could see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
The requirements of the GED test have become more rigorous in recent years, Moon said, and even GED teachers who take the test so they can see what students are up against come out of it shaking their heads at the difficulty.
“She doesn't look at herself as a rising star, or somebody who has overcome a lot of obstacles,” Moon said. “We're pretty proud of her.”
