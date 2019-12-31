Effingham dispensary expected to start selling recreational cannabis later in January

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Clinic's parent company, Green Thumb International, is a national cannabis consumer packaged goods and company retailer with 13 manufacturing facilities and 96 licenses for retail locations and operations across the U.S., including California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey. The company is in the process of re-branding itself to Rise.

The company's Naperville location also will not immediately begin recreational sales, as the city council in September voted to opt out of allowing them. Marsicano said the company is awaiting a nonbinding voter referendum on the March primary ballot and possible further action.

While two of its dispensaries will not sell recreational cannabis in the immediate future, five Rise locations will on Jan. 1 including; Rise Mundelelin, Rise Canton, Rise Joliet, and 3C Joliet. There will be tents, food, beverages, music and heat lamps for those waiting in line for an extended period of time. Security will be present.

