Effingham dispensary expected to start selling recreational cannabis later in January
Effingham dispensary expected to start selling recreational cannabis later in January

The Clinic Effingham

The Clinic Effingham will be closed on Wednesday. It is not expected to sell recreational adult use marijuana until later in January. 

 JIM BOWLING, LEE NEWS SERVICE

EFFINGHAM — A representative for the cannabis dispensary in Effingham that is licensed to sell marijuana for recreational adult use said it won't be doing so until later this month. 

The Clinic Effingham, which opened to serve medical patients in 2016, is expected to begin adult use sales later in January, pending a special permit hearing scheduled for Jan. 10, said spokeswoman Linda Marsicano. 

A message left at city hall seeking more information Tuesday was not returned. 

The dispensary at 1011 Ford Ave. will be closed Wednesday, while others in Central Illinois are opening at 6 a.m. to accommodate an expected rush of customers. 

The Effingham City Council voted in November to allow recreational cannabis sales and to impose a 3% sales tax. The Effingham County Board in September passed a 3.5% cannabis retailers' occupation tax in a 6-2 vote. 

The Clinic's parent company, Green Thumb International, is a national cannabis consumer packaged goods and company retailer with 13 manufacturing facilities and 96 licenses for retail locations and operations across the U.S., including California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey. The company is in the process of re-branding itself to Rise.

The company's Naperville location also will not immediately begin recreational sales, as the city council in September voted to opt out of allowing them. Marsicano said the company is awaiting a nonbinding voter referendum on the March primary ballot and possible further action. 

While two of its dispensaries will not sell recreational cannabis in the immediate future, five Rise locations will on Jan. 1 including; Rise Mundelelin, Rise Canton, Rise Joliet, and 3C Joliet. There will be tents, food, beverages, music and heat lamps for those waiting in line for an extended period of time. Security will be present. 

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this story.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Rise recreational cannabis locations

Rise Mundelein: 1325 Armour Blvd., Mundelein, IL. First week hours - 6:00 am to 10:00 pm. 

Rise Canton: 3104 North Main Street, Canton, IL. First week hours – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Rise Quincy: 2703 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL. First week hours – 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Rise Joliet: 2903 Colorado Avenue, Joliet, IL. First week hours – 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

3C Joliet: 1627 Rock Creek Blvd., Joliet, IL. First week hours – 6:00 am to 10:00 pm.

