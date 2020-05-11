Elective surgeries resume today in Central Illinois; COVID test given before procedures

DECATUR — Central Illinoisans waiting since March for non-urgent but, in many cases, medically necessary surgeries and procedures will experience relief beginning today.
But not all patients will be attended to immediately as hospitals transition back to elective surgeries and as patients must be tested and free of COVID-19 before their procedure can go forward.
As hospitals, their staffs and surgeons carefully phase in resuming elective surgeries, they want waiting patients to know that they are anxious to treat them.
"We want to take care of our patients. We want to take care of our community," said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital (DMH) and affiliate vice president for the Memorial Health System, which includes Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. "We're ready to get back to work in the safest way possible."
"In a rural community such as Clinton, the lack of elective surgery has been tough mentally on the staff and community because the service provides a vibrancy that a small hospital needs and a convenience close to home that the community appreciates," said Paul Skowron, CEO of Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton.
"They are ready to resume surgical activities," Skowron said of surgical staff.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Illinois in March, surgeries continued when they addressed life-threatening conditions, such as open-heart and neuro-surgeries and orthopedic and other procedures that, if not performed immediately, would have caused permanent disability.
But procedures that could be delayed were deferred to conserve resources for COVID-19 patients and to reduce infection risk. With the spread of COVID-19 slowing in Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health is allowing elective surgeries to resume Monday.
Central Illinois medical experts interviewed for this story said examples of procedures that have been postponed include non-urgent joint replacement, gallbladder and prostate surgery; hernia repair; gynecological procedures such as hysterectomies; cancer biopsies; endoscopies and colonoscopies; removal of moles and skin lesions; and pain management, ophthalmological, podiatric and ear, nose and throat procedures.
"For most hospitals, the bulk of what we do is elective surgeries," said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington. "The patient needs it but not immediately. There is only so long you can put off elective procedures before it affects the health and well being of the patient."
For example, delays in cancer screening biopsies may delay treatment and postponing orthopedic procedures may result in pain, Clark said.
"We think the benefit of elective surgeries outweighs the risk at this point because of the aggressive steps we're taking to protect the patients," he said.
While hospitals and surgeons have taken a financial hit as elective surgeries have been delayed and as some surgical services staff have been redeployed elsewhere in hospitals or, in some cases, furloughed until surgeries resume, medical professionals said they are concerned mostly for the patients.
At DMH, for example, the surgical backlog is 500 cases. At BroMenn, it's 300 cases; at St. Joseph, it's more than 100; at Eureka, it's 40. At OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, nearly 100 surgical patients are waiting, said President Brad Solberg.
It will be weeks before all those patients are treated — Clark guessed a month and a half at DMH — as hospitals continue to treat other patients. It will be longer if social distancing lets up too quickly and there's another wave of COVID cases, said Fulton and Dr. James Nevin, BroMenn and Eureka chief medical officer.
"I am not expecting clear sailing," Nevin said. "It'll take time to slowly ramp up in a safe and prescriptive manner."
Because non-COVID patients must be kept separate from COVID patients, because hospitals must be prepared for a possible second COVID surge and because hospitals must be ready for any medical emergency, hospitals are not moving to 100% elective surgical capacity immediately.
"HSHS St. Mary's Hospital (in Decatur) is working on a process to bring those services back online and will be communicating with patients soon on what they should be prepared for, including having a negative COVID-19 test on file ... before the procedure and enforcing current visitor restrictions," said marketing specialist Andrew Dilbeck. "We will continue to maintain a safe hospital environment for all patients we serve."
Skowron said, "We will scale in the volume at first to ensure that we are maintaining our enhanced infection control procedures and allowing for COVID testing turnaround time."
The order of surgical patients is determined by a complex formula that includes the severity of the patient's condition, their medical history and the anticipated length of surgery and hospital stay, Nevin said. How long patients have been waiting will also be considered, said Fulton and Solberg. Hospitals said they are doing OK for now with supplies of personal protective equipment and medication.
All patients will be tested for COVID prior to their surgery. If they test positive, their procedure will be delayed until they recover.
"We will be easing in," Fulton said. "We will not be flipping the switch on Monday and filling our ORs."
"The most important aspect of all of this is protection of the patient," Clark said, adding: "If anybody know how to manage infection, it's the hospital."
040820-blm-loc-8virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-5virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-6virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-4virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-3virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-2virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-9virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusosf
040820-blm-loc-2virusosf
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.