Elective surgeries resume today in Central Illinois; COVID test given before procedures

DECATUR — Central Illinoisans waiting since March for non-urgent but, in many cases, medically necessary surgeries and procedures will experience relief beginning today.

But not all patients will be attended to immediately as hospitals transition back to elective surgeries and as patients must be tested and free of COVID-19 before their procedure can go forward.

As hospitals, their staffs and surgeons carefully phase in resuming elective surgeries, they want waiting patients to know that they are anxious to treat them.

"We want to take care of our patients. We want to take care of our community," said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer for Decatur Memorial Hospital (DMH) and affiliate vice president for the Memorial Health System, which includes Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln. "We're ready to get back to work in the safest way possible."

"In a rural community such as Clinton, the lack of elective surgery has been tough mentally on the staff and community because the service provides a vibrancy that a small hospital needs and a convenience close to home that the community appreciates," said Paul Skowron, CEO of Warner Hospital & Health Services in Clinton.

"They are ready to resume surgical activities," Skowron said of surgical staff.