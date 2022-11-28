Energy savings available for Decatur, Macon County residents

DECATUR — With winter just around the corner, the city of Decatur is reminding residents that there are ways they can save on their energy bills.

Earlier this year, the city entered into an agreement with solar energy company Acadia Solar.

Basically, Acadia connects Decatur residents to local solar farms, giving them the benefits of renewable energy without having to install solar panels on their roofs. When the solar farm generates electricity, ratepayers get savings — up to 10% on average — credited to their monthly utility bill.

In addition, Acadia is offering a $25 credit toward Decatur customers’ utility bills for the first four months — a total of $100.

The agreement came after the city halted its contract with Homefield Energy as its energy supplier under the municipal aggregation program last year, meaning residents who received the rate negotiated by the city returned to Ameren.

Under Illinois law, municipalities and counties are allowed to negotiate for the purchase of electric supply for their residents and small businesses from suppliers other than utility giants Ameren and Commonwealth Edison. The aim is to save residents on their energy bills through the use of collective bargaining power.

Unlike aggregation, which is an “opt-out” program, customers interested in community solar must “opt-in.” More information about the program can be found at arcadia.com/decatursolar.

Though many communities in Macon County have seen their municipal aggregation agreements expire in recent years, cheaper rates are still available in some areas.

Residents of unincorporated Macon County may receive a rate of 5.148 cents per kilowatt-hour from Homefield Energy, which is just under half the cost of Ameren's current rate. The rate runs through 2023.

Mount Zion secured a rate of 7.859 cents per kilowatt-hour from Constellation Energy, which runs through 2025.

Additional options for savings are available for Ameren customers at AmerenIllinois.com/EnergyCarePlan.