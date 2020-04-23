Evaluation of employee for COVID-19 prompted temporary closure of Pana Walgreens
PANA — The Walgreens in Pana reopened Thursday after undergoing a thorough cleaning prompted by an employee being evaluated for COVID-19.

“When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, OSHA, public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories,” Walgreens said in news release issued Thursday by the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. “Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store.”

The news release stated the store at 108 S. Poplar St. “temporarily closed on short notice yesterday (Wednesday) to ensure the safety of the public and its employees.”

As of Wednesday evening Christian County was reporting 26 positive tests, four deaths and 209 negative tests.

