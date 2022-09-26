Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips

TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management.

And now the performers, billed as offering $20 lap dances on the club’s Facebook page, are suing to get back their lost wages, with interest, and other compensation.

A class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court naming one dancer, Tamicya Waddell, but claiming the affected class could include more than 40 dancers whom it says have been cheated for too long.

The lawsuit alleges the dancers were misclassified as “non-employee contractors rather than employees” and were paid nothing by the club, not even the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The club, according to the lawsuit, was meanwhile pulling in more than $500,000 in income a year.

Athena M. Herman, one of the lawyers who filed the suit, alleges that the dancers performed for tips for three to four hours at a time under rules and conditions and time slots dictated by the club management.

Herman said that club owner Mike Bickers and his family “established dance orders, setting customer prices on private and semi-private exotic dances, and setting private and semi-private dance specials and promotions for customers.”

A message left at the club for Bickers seeking comment was not immediately returned Monday.

The lawsuit further alleges that not only were dancers not paid, breaking federal and state laws, but they were required to pay a “mandatory fee or kickback” of $10 to $30 or more for each shift worked to the club management. It also says the club took tips and gratuities paid to dancers and also “assigned” some of the money to “DJs and non-dancer employees.”

Now Waddell and the other dancers want the club to pay them what they see as their just desserts. The lawsuit seeks repayment of all tips and gratuities taken from the dancers, repayment of all “kickback payments,” and repayment of all hours worked at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour plus accumulated interest and legal fees and costs.

These payments are sought from a period spanning from August 2019 “through the date of judgment in this case.”

The lawsuit says it seeks judgment that the “defendants’ violations of the FLSA (Federal Fair Labor Standards Act) were knowing, willful, intentional and not the product of good faith on the part of the defendants.”

READ THE LAWSUIT: