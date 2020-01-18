DECATUR — When Asian Carp invaded the area below the Lake Decatur dam in July, Jacques Nuzzo knew he had to act.

Although fish aren’t his forte, the program director of the Illinois Raptor Center captured images of the invasive species using a drone and sent them to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. A rapid response team was soon on the scene.

“It was at that moment I realized I was not a wildlife photographer,” Nuzzo said, “I was a conservation photographer.”

A national trend of drone use has made its way to Central Illinois, with residents using the unmanned aerial vehicles to assist with conservation issues, jazz up their marketing tactics, monitor crop growth and agricultural operations, and capture the community from a unique perspective.

According to The Federal Aviation Association, there was an average of 15,000 commercial drone registrations per month in 2018. That pace was three times higher than the monthly average in 2017. The same report projected the market for drones used for commercial purposes will continue to increase.

Nuzzo was an early adopter. About 15 years ago, he said, a Discovery Channel segment on unmanned aerial vehicles inspired him. His intentions were to capture close-up views of nests and other animal habitats.

Since purchasing his first 350 QX drone in 2006, named “Falco Sparverius” after the smallest and most common falcon in North America, his selection of flying devices has grown steadily. Nuzzo’s fifth and largest drone is a Tarot 800, named “Scar," which earned its name after one of its six propellers sliced his hand.

Looking back, Nuzzo never thought he’d be solving conservation issues with the device. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency reached out to Nuzzo in September 2014 for assistance after an oil spill in Springfield’s Washington Park lagoon. The aerial photos he captured of the spill allowed the EPA to identify the oil-catching booms weren’t properly positioned. The booms were redeployed and a majority of the spilled oil was contained.

But the use of drone technology doesn't come without restrictions. For example, drone use has been banned in national parks since 2014.

A regularly cited restriction mandates drone pilots keep their aircraft within 400 feet of the ground, maintain line-of-sight with the drone and obey rules when flying near recognized airspaces. Some models are designed to restrict flight altogether if the system detects a violation.

Anyone who wants to operate a drone in Illinois must register the device, the drone has to be between .55 pounds and 55 pounds and the registration number must be visible on the aircraft. All drone pilots operating in the state, commercially or as a hobbyist, must abide by all Federal Aviation Association rules.

The Illinois Raptor Center made history with its use of the technology, being the first agency in the country that was legally authorized to direct a drone over an eagle's nest, Nuzzo said.

A federal investigation was initiated after a nesting bald eagle was shot in McLean County in March 2015. The injured bird was brought to the Illinois Raptor Center for treatment. Nuzzo reached out to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services requesting authorization to fly the drone over the nest to check the welfare of the chicks inside. The case remains under investigation today.

Nuzzo said the process had to be quick. “If you have a nesting bird of prey, they don’t like these things near their nests at all.”

'You literally push a button and it hovers in the air'

Flying routine inspections around the Illinois Raptor Center's property have resulted in aerial photographs depicting the spread of invasive plant species, like brush honey suckle, Nuzzo said. His photos also have helped create an overhead map of invasive species at the 4-H Memorial Camp in Allerton Park.

Drone hobbyist and photographer Robert Palmer, 26, attempted to fly his Mavic Pro Mark 1 drone Wednesday afternoon near the Decatur Airport during a demonstration. Since he was within five miles of the airport's Class D airspace, the drone locked up automatically due to FAA safety restrictions.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

An update to the FAA guidelines in May 2019 stated both hobbyist and commercial drone pilots cannot fly within five miles of airports without obtaining airspace authorization. Requesting airspace authorization for Class B, C, D and E controlled airspaces can go through the FAA, calling an airport control tower or even requesting instant authorization via apps likes AirMap. Since HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital has a helipad, Palmer gained clearance from the hospital before filming a nearby bridge.

Although nervous when he first got to fly his professional-grade drone, Palmer was pleasantly surprised by the experience. “It was so easy,” he said. “It just blew me away. You literally push a button and it hovers in the air.”

Although Palmer doesn’t snap aerial photos for business purposes, he uploads video footage onto YouTube as a hobby. A favorite project was enhancing drone-captured footage of a cornfield on the outskirts of Macon featuring the song "Every Breaking Wave" by rock band U2. Using the device’s tracking feature, the drone followed Palmer as he rode his motorcycle for another video. Another video is of downtown Decatur.

He said the drone will automatically film from different perspectives on its own. If the battery runs low or the drone somehow malfunctions, its return-to-home feature will have the drone fly back safely rather than drop out of the air.

“It will lead me to places I’ve never been to before,” he said. “With the three-mile range or so, I can go really far on a single charge. I might have an idea in mind, like if I want to capture a dock leading out into a lake, that kind of perspective, then I can do that and see where it takes me.”

Palmer said he especially enjoys hovering the drone over a subject and capturing a “straight down” perspective. He said he was able to capture some dramatic photos from that perspective in the days following the December 2018 tornado in Taylorville.

A marketing tool

Decatur real estate companies are among the businesses that have embraced the technology to enhance the marketing of their products.

Brinkoetter Realtors owner Tom Brinkoetter obtained his drone operating license a month after they were allowed for business purposes. Rather than hiring a drone pilot, Brinkoetter and Realtor Doug Brown operate the drones themselves.

In late August 2016, the U.S. Department of Transportation passed Part 107 of FAA guidelines, which authorizes commercial drone use. Drone licenses must be renewed every two years. The FAA statement estimated in June 2016 that commercial use of drones would create more than 100,000 new jobs in the United States over the next 10 years.

“It gives people a different perspective on the property that we’re marketing,” Brinkoetter said. “It’s more of an experience of putting people at that property without actually going to the property to generate interest to go there.”

The company runs the DJI Phantom 4, which costs about $900 without accessories. The device takes more time to set up and operate, but is a bit more reliable, Brinkoetter said. The other model the Realtors use is a smaller, more compact Mavic Pro. A cell phone attaches to the controller, transmitting the image the drone picks up to the phone screen.

Commercial use of drones also is steadily rising in the farming community, according to Tim Stock, executive vice president of the Macon County Farm Bureau. Aerial vehicles make tedious tasks, like finding crop damage, much simpler.

“Instead of walking those fields, they can do it all with a drone and evaluate a field much faster,” he said. “These drones can be used for a chemical application instead of a person getting out. It's something that's being looked at more and more. The size of these things continue to grow, just like farm equipment does.”

Drone rules and regulations Commercial rules: Pilots need an FAA-issued remote pilot certificate

Must register at the FAA Drone Zone website

Drone must be under 55 pounds

Pilot must maintain line of sight

Fly below 400 feet, during daylight hours and less than 100 mph

Cannot fly directly over people or from a moving vehicle Personal use: Must register at the FAA Drone Zone website

Cannot use for business purposes

Must maintain line of sight

Drone must be under 55 pounds

Cannot fly near other aircraft

Cannot fly near emergency response efforts

Jim Wilkerson, director of marketing, technology and innovation at Vieweg Real Estate, also finds uses for drones in both his personal and professional life. He received his license in April 2018 and quickly jumped on the trend, working with agents to film high-end homes on the market.

"Once you get up in the air, that really shows people what they’re getting,” Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson considers himself a hobbyist and commercial drone pilot. Recent videos donated to the Macon County Historical Museum feature drone shots showcasing the Staley Pump House and Macon County’s first courthouse, accompanied with narration by Wilkerson providing historical context.

“Decatur has a lot of great history,” Wilkerson said. “I hope (the photos) help to dampen the heaps of negativity we see on social media about our community.”

PHOTOS: Country Financial adjusters practice flying drones

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Garrett Karsten Reporter Follow Garrett Karsten Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today