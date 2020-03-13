Facing more coronavirus in Illinois, Decatur-area agencies, elected officials pledge cooperation

“It depends on what this looks like, what the numbers look like, so that will be a fluid situation,” he added.

Early said DMH was taking steps to explore alternate methods and venues for treatment to expand the capacity of the hospital. “We’re exploring a number of different telemedicine and virtual care options so that we can get patients care outside of the hospital and try to take some of that stress off the healthcare system,” he said. “... This is a daily, almost hourly issue we’re working through.”

Hicks said at the state, federal and local level were learning from what has happened in other parts of the world as the disease has spread.

Both stressed that collaboration was vital and has been strong.

“This is not something that any one of these agencies is going to address individually,” Early said. “We truly have to come together as a community to make sure we make the best of this and work our way through it in a thoughtful fashion.”

“We are united,” Hicks said. “The institutions you see represented up here, we are going to collaborate, we are going to work together in the greater interest of the community and protecting public health.”