Facing more coronavirus in Illinois, Decatur-area agencies, elected officials pledge cooperation

DECATUR — Macon County government leaders and health officials say they are prepared and working closely together to respond to the threat of coronavirus, a situation several described as fluid and rapidly evolving.
The leaders of both hospitals, city and county governments, Decatur Public Schools, the Macon County Health Department and Crossing Healthcare addressed the media in a news conference Friday afternoon. They encouraged residents to limit group gatherings, take extra care with handwashing and personal health measures and avoid turning to the social media rumor mill for information about the spread of the coronvirus, or COVID-19.
“There are a lot of things that aren’t going to happen,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said, referring to the avalanche of event cancellations across the country and region, “but this is more important. This is a severe crisis of public health, and we have to do everything we can to keep it from being at a crisis level here.”
No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Macon County. One person was tested, and the result came back negative, said Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley. In Illinois, the state’s total number of positive cases rose to 46 on Friday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Hospitals across the country are bracing for a strain on the healthcare system, which is already facing an active flu season. In Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus, patients struggling with effects of the disease have overwhelmed the available resources, and doctors have been forced to make agonizing decisions about which critically ill patients receive care.
State officials and those in Macon County both stressed Friday that their actions were intended to slow the spread of the virus and give healthcare providers the best chance to adequately care for patients.
“Having the general public stay home one day at a time will have a massive effect on bending this curve,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on Friday, speaking as he announced a two-week closure of all schools. "And that means lives saved."
‘Fluid situation’
Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Michael Hicks, president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary’s, both said their organizations have been preparing for the virus and were working to free up capacity to treat patients as needed.
Asked how many beds would be available if an outbreak takes hold in Macon County, neither gave a number but said they would work to treat patients in a variety of ways. Only the sickest patients would need hospital beds, they said, and others could be treated at other locations.
“We are planning to be able to scale up based on need. We also think a lot of these patients will be able to be treated outside the hospital so we are working on trying to utilize all of the healthcare resources that are available to us and not just focus exclusively on hospital beds,” Hicks said.
“It depends on what this looks like, what the numbers look like, so that will be a fluid situation,” he added.
Early said DMH was taking steps to explore alternate methods and venues for treatment to expand the capacity of the hospital. “We’re exploring a number of different telemedicine and virtual care options so that we can get patients care outside of the hospital and try to take some of that stress off the healthcare system,” he said. “... This is a daily, almost hourly issue we’re working through.”
Hicks said at the state, federal and local level were learning from what has happened in other parts of the world as the disease has spread.
Both stressed that collaboration was vital and has been strong.
“This is not something that any one of these agencies is going to address individually,” Early said. “We truly have to come together as a community to make sure we make the best of this and work our way through it in a thoughtful fashion.”
“We are united,” Hicks said. “The institutions you see represented up here, we are going to collaborate, we are going to work together in the greater interest of the community and protecting public health.”
Binkley, the public health administrator, said some private labs have now been approved to conduct coronavirus tests, in addition to tests run through the Illinois Department of Public Health. She urged residents not to panic at social media rumors about the spread in Macon County.
“I can assure you … that if or when we have a case of COVID 19, we will tell you. We will be honest, we will be transparent, we will not try to hide things from you,” Binkley said.
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should contact their healthcare provider before going to the hospital unless it is an emergency.
“They will determine whether testing needs to be conducted, whether or not you need to come into the office,” Binkley said, “and that is another measure that is being taken to ensure the illness is not spread in a situation where someone would come to an office unknowingly with COVID-19.”
Anyone concerned about symptoms can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
‘Too high of a risk’
Binkley stressed the importance of handwashing, staying home when sick, not shaking hands and practicing social distancing. Pritzker has encouraged the cancellation of events involving 250 or more people, and Binkley reiterated that guidance.
She encouraged organizers of any size event to consider the number of people who would attend and whether a vulnerable population should attend.
Binkley said the health department also had gotten a lot of questions from churches as to whether they should continue having services and events.
“We do encourage churches to consider whether or not they should have a gathering in person and the vulnerable populations that would be in attendance or that their churchgoers would then be in contact with afterward,” she said.
The Decatur Park District on Friday announced suspension of all group programming, classes, events, trips and tournaments it hosts until April 15. Another major cancellation was Saturday’s scheduled St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Decatur.
Organizers on Thursday evening had intended to go ahead with the event, but reversed course Friday morning. Moore Wolfe said she had encouraged organizers to cancel after being contacted with a request from the governor’s office. She said the decision was left up to the organizers, who ultimately agreed.
Asked for a response to people who believe officials are overreacting, Moore Wolfe said she hoped they were right.
“I hope nothing bad happens to the majority of our public and that people don’t get sick,” she said, continuing: “This is too high of a risk. We don’t know enough about this disease. We just don’t. We’re learning more every day.”
In the case of earlier widespread health concerns, such as Ebola and the swine flu, government officials and the medical community knew more, and it was easier to respond and to vaccinate potential victims. The situation with the new coronavirus, she said, is evolving too quickly for that.
“What do we lose if we’re cautious? OK, we miss a few basketball games and we miss a few events, but the reality of it is, there is nothing more critical to life than your health,” Moore Wolfe said. “We just can’t risk — especially the population that is most at risk are your elderly or people with other health issues, and it’s really not fair to them.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro