Fair Havens administration responds to questions about COVID-19 in the Decatur facility

DECATUR — The administration of Fair Havens Senior Living says it has taken a number of steps to protect staff and residents and communicate with families as a COVID-19 outbreak swept the facility.
Executive Director Mark Matthews responded in writing to a list of questions from the Herald & Review, addressing how much personal protective equipment is available, what steps are being taken to communicate with families and why the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. did not respond to media inquiries for a period of time after the first coronavirus-related death of a resident was reported.
There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County on Saturday, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team. Of the 104 confirmed cases, 74 cases have been associated with Fair Havens.
Out of 11 Macon County residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 who have died, 10 had lived at the facility. The Macon County Health Department has confirmed that some died at hospitals, but has said it would not provide a specific breakdown of where each resident died for privacy reasons.
The first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County on March 27, and the first death — a man in his 80s who was a Fair Havens resident — was reported April 7. Matthews said at the time that the facility had taken a number of steps, including enhanced cleaning and screening of employees and residents; having employees wear masks at all times and work in consistent areas of the building; and suspending all communal activities.
Like other nursing homes in Illinois, Fair Havens stopped allowing visitors in early March.
“COVID is new to all of us,” Matthews said in the statement Saturday, “and we are no different than the general public in hearing rapidly, almost daily, changing protocols and directives.”
Complete testing of all staff and residents occurred after the Illinois Department of Public Health provided 300 tests to the facility on April 20. Residents are separated based on their status, with two units taken up by COVID-positive patients and those who tested negative housed in two other units.
Fair Havens had previously been known as Fair Havens Christian Village. That changed Sept. 31. It now operates as Fair Havens Senior Living, LLC, which Matthews described as a customer of Sheridan Healthcare, a healthcare consulting company. State records show that the LLC is registered to an Evanston, Illinois, address.
PPE and training
Fair Havens invited an editor inside to speak with staff and see the state of the facility. The editor wore personal protective equipment, stayed a distance from subjects and is now in self-isolation at home.
All employees were seen wearing masks. Several staff members demonstrated the PPE procedure before entering a coronavirus unit, which involves putting on gowns, gloves, disposable shoe coverings and goggles. They also wore hair coverings. The gear is removed in a specific order right before leaving the unit.
Citing pending results of an investigation, Matthews said the facility could not discuss the specifics of a social media post that began circulating April 14 that appeared to show staff members not wearing personal protective equipment appropriately.
However, speaking generally, he said that staff have had enough PPE to meet guidelines from IDPH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and that employees are trained in how to wear the gear. Several staff members who spoke to the Herald & Review all said they had appropriate equipment and training.
Matthews said the initial supply of PPE got low but never ran out.
“Initially, the facility (like all care facilities) unsuccessfully tried all vendor sources possible to get PPE, including pleas to all government health agencies,” he said. “We found a small company in Bensenville that changed its usual business into making face shields, so we bulk ordered what we could. We are set to receive a pallet of donated PPE.
“Our staff has at times assisted in making PPE. Thankfully, Fair Havens had and has enough PPE to comply with PPE guidelines as issued by the CDC & IDPH.”
Staff are already trained in infection control as part of their regular duties, as residents may be placed in contact isolation while receiving treatment for an infectious condition. COVID protocols are an extension of that training, he said.
“Since the very beginning of this, Fair Havens has been doing training,” Matthews said. “Every time a new CDC or health department guideline or protocol is issued, the facility does education and training.
“In addition, we have managers rounding the units to ensure that what was trained is being done properly by staff on the floor.”
Communication
Several family members who spoke to various Decatur media outlets expressed concerns with communication from Fair Havens, particularly as the spread of coronavirus in the facility was first being reported.
Matthews said the facility was “handcuffed” by HIPAA privacy restrictions that prevented staff from being able to tell all families when one resident tested positive, or, for example, to tell a resident’s family whether the resident’s roommate tested positive.
The person who is designated as a resident’s power of attorney is notified whenever there is a change in condition, including test results for coronavirus, he said. Calls from a resident’s power of attorney are returned daily.
Some residents have their own laptops and cellphones. The facility also started facilitating computer chats like Skype and FaceTime so that residents can connect with family members, Matthews said.
Other external factors that Fair Havens said complicated its response to the virus were the changed guidelines for testing, as residents or staff with no symptoms were not tested initially; the fact that the facility did not have test kits and those who were tested at first were sent to the hospital; and the lack of a national plan with resources for converting nursing homes into isolation quarantine units.
After Matthews provided a statement to the Herald & Review and other media outlets on April 7, Fair Havens did not respond to media requests for comment for a number of days.
Asked about this, he said staff were busy handling patient care and working with IDPH officials who came into Fair Havens “at various times since the initial statement.”
Additionally, he said, there were a number of problems after what he described as an inflammatory news story. The facility administration said people who were not family members began coming up to residents’ windows and taking photos or videos of them inside; staff members began receiving threats from strangers, including obscenities shouted from vehicles driving through the parking lot; and people called the facility pretending to be the power of attorney who is authorized to receive information about specific residents.
This also caused the facility to end the practice of allowing residents’ families to visit with them through windows, Matthews said.
Asked what the facility would like to share with the community, Matthews said: “We are part of this community. We are your neighbors. We are dedicated employees who despite the risks and their fear care for the residents that have become family to them.
“We are here, we are working, and we are fighting for the health and safety of your loved ones.”
