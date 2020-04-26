Fair Havens administration responds to questions about COVID-19 in the Decatur facility

Some residents have their own laptops and cellphones. The facility also started facilitating computer chats like Skype and FaceTime so that residents can connect with family members, Matthews said.

Other external factors that Fair Havens said complicated its response to the virus were the changed guidelines for testing, as residents or staff with no symptoms were not tested initially; the fact that the facility did not have test kits and those who were tested at first were sent to the hospital; and the lack of a national plan with resources for converting nursing homes into isolation quarantine units.

After Matthews provided a statement to the Herald & Review and other media outlets on April 7, Fair Havens did not respond to media requests for comment for a number of days.

Asked about this, he said staff were busy handling patient care and working with IDPH officials who came into Fair Havens “at various times since the initial statement.”