Fair Havens Senior Living resident dies of COVID-19

DECATUR — A male resident of Fair Havens Senior Living long-term care facility is the 17th person in Macon County with COVID-19 to die from the disease, it was announced Friday.

The Joint Crisis Communication team in a statement said the man was in his 80s.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of this resident, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," the statement said.

He is the 14th Fair Havens resident with COVID-19 to have died. The nursing home is at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.

Overall, there have been 161 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, the statement said.

