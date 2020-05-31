You are the owner of this article.
Fairytale Journeys by Sara: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business
Fairytale Journeys by Sara: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

Sara Drake

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link

Name: Fairytale Journeys by Sara

Address: 517 Woodhill Drive, Mount Zion

Phone number: 217-619-6908

Website: facebook.com/fairytalejourneysbysara/

Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Who answered these questions? Sara Drake, Travel Agent

Tell us about your business.

I plan, I research, I make sure you get the biggest bang for your buck. I do not sell travel. I offer my knowledge, experience and service; and I then I help you book your travel. You don’t pay me one more penny than you would pay any of the travel suppliers I work with when booking directly. You pay the supplier. The supplier pays me after your return from your vacation. My services are 100% free to you.

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

I work from home and can work with clients locally via phone calls easily or messages/emails.

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

Travel has been shut down due to COVID. And I'm a travel agent, so that was definitely the biggest challenge. Eventually travel will return!

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

I love Decatur — I grew up in Lincoln, Illinois, and then moved here when I was 13. I like that everyone knows everyone and the small-town feel.

Why is shopping local so important?

Shopping local supports dreams. It's important because you can find so much magic and uniqueness in local business.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

