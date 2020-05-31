Fairytale Journeys by Sara: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link.
Name: Fairytale Journeys by Sara
Address: 517 Woodhill Drive, Mount Zion
Phone number: 217-619-6908
Hours: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Who answered these questions? Sara Drake, Travel Agent
Tell us about your business.
I plan, I research, I make sure you get the biggest bang for your buck. I do not sell travel. I offer my knowledge, experience and service; and I then I help you book your travel. You don’t pay me one more penny than you would pay any of the travel suppliers I work with when booking directly. You pay the supplier. The supplier pays me after your return from your vacation. My services are 100% free to you.
How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?
I work from home and can work with clients locally via phone calls easily or messages/emails.
What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?
Travel has been shut down due to COVID. And I'm a travel agent, so that was definitely the biggest challenge. Eventually travel will return!
What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?
I love Decatur — I grew up in Lincoln, Illinois, and then moved here when I was 13. I like that everyone knows everyone and the small-town feel.
Why is shopping local so important?
Shopping local supports dreams. It's important because you can find so much magic and uniqueness in local business.
