Families get their fill of Christmas spirit at Farmer City parade

FARMER CITY — It was the biggest Christmas parade to date in Farmer City, said organizer Chad Wills.

He said 114 groups formed the parade Sunday afternoon at the Farmer City Fairgrounds and continued through the Main Street business district. It was put together by the Farmer City Chamber of Commerce.

"This is my 27th year of doing this," Wills said. "Pretty crazy, definitely one of the best ones we've had."

He also said it's a lot of hard work making it happen, but "it's a lot of fun seeing it all come together."

Wills said it was a beautiful day with a perfect crowd, and he thanked all the groups that attended. He estimated several thousand people lined the streets to look on.

Many in the parade tossed out candy that children were eager to catch.

Former WCIA Chief Weather Forecaster Judy Fraser made her 45th appearance at the parade. Three high school marching bands were there, including two from McLean County: Lexington's and Heyworth's bands. Blue Ridge High School's band marched as well.

Recommended for you…

Mahomet's Anne Curtiss said her family came out specifically to see the marching bands, adding all of the old tractors were pretty cool, too. And, it was their first time at the Farmer City Christmas Parade.

Her 5-year-old son, William Curtiss, furnished his own toy drum he would beat to add to the ensembles. He said the sousaphones were his favorite instrument that he saw.

"My cousin plays the same thing," he said.

Reggie Ragland, 83, said he's seen the parade every year since he moved Farmer City eight years ago. He said seeing the kids have fun is the best part.

"I just love to see happy kids," he said, adding, "I think the older people enjoy it just as much as the kids."

Ragland noted that there's a lot of effort that goes into the parade. He also said some years are better than others, but "they always have a good parade."

There were several veterans groups, six Shriners' organizations and a number of antique cars and tractors that made the rounds.

Ten-year-old Grant Whitehouse was one of the youngest to steer an antique tractor, while sitting in grandfather Frank Toohill's lap for driving assistance.

"It's not his first time driving it," said Toohill, adding he brought out the 1961 Oliver Super 77 tractor he got for his high school graduation.

Twelve-year-old Peyton Norris was there with his mother Melissa, and brother James. He said he liked when the Shriners drove their small cars around in circles.

Theresa Heavilin said they love the parade and they come every year. Also, her mother lives just down the street.

Steele Bateman, 8, was also at the parade with his family. He told The Pantagraph he liked getting candy and a toy football thrown to him.

"I liked the go-karts and the bikes," he added.

Bateman's favorite candy he picked up was Gobstoppers.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0