Family ever after: Decatur woman adopts 5 grandchildren after more than three years in legal process

Speaking in court, 9-year-old Mykael shared what he was thankful for, which included people who care about him and his siblings, church family, friends, school and education, life and "Mema," a nickname the five siblings call Jacque.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Mykael is a survivor of clear cell sarcoma of the kidney, a rare type of childhood cancer, and has been cancer-free for six years.

"I am thankful for life," he said. "I am a miracle because I survived cancer."

The Dannebergers will celebrate their “family ever after” at the church on Sunday, an event custom-made for the children. Their favorite foods, tacos and sundaes, will be served. The children chose the outfits they will wear, the songs they will sing and photos they want displayed during the service.

The Rev. John Morthland of Lampstand Church said the children's story could have become a tragic one if not for Danneberger. Instead, he said, the situation turned out to be "a miracle of God."

"I've been blessed to be involved since day one with this family," Morthland said.