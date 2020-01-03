Family seeks donations for 9-year-old Mount Zion boy with rare brain cancer

MOUNT ZION — Family members are seeking to raise money to pay for medical treatment for 9-year-old Rogan Donoho of Mount Zion, who was recently diagnosed with Giloblastoma Multiform (GBM), a rare and aggressive brain cancer.

They have organized a fundraiser event 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Y-Zoe's in Taylorville, where he has family. The 1610 W. Spresser St. location will have music, food and a silent auction.

But rallying support hasn't stopped there. A GoFundMe page started Wednesday has raised just over $10,000 and is seeking to reach a $100,000 goal. Anyone can support the family by donating. Visit bit.ly/RoganStrong to access the page.

Some of Rogan's friends banded together to make and sell "Rogan Strong" bracelets. People from around the area have also started their own fundraisers, like setting up donation buckets. The support has been "absolutely amazing," said Sheena Swan, the boy's aunt.

"It brings me to tears," she said. "He's such a sweet kid and it doesn't matter what's going on with him, he's always smiling."