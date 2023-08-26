DECATUR — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Farmall tractors and the 70th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show, Central Illinois will see its own special parade of vintage tractors.
The red-only tractor drive will leave at 8 a.m. Monday from Central Illinois Ag at Farmer City and travel to Decatur, where the Farm Progress Show is set to run from Tuesday to Thursday.
The parade is limited to 70 tractors, which will be led by farm broadcaster Max Armstrong.
Mike Wormbrod of Decatur sits between his two 1939 Farmall tractors at an antique tractor show in Argenta.
Valerie Wells
Billed as the nation's largest outdoor farm event, the Farm Progress Show is often described as the "Super Bowl of Agriculture." Visitors will be able to view the tractors during the event, held on the city's northeast side on grounds adjacent to Richland Community College. Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The tractor display area will be about the size of a standard football field. Several owners are expected to be on site to talk about their tractors during the show.
A look back at Farm Progress through the years
1990: Farm Progress Show host family Lisa, Ida Kay, Richard and Craig Boggs size up this year's show in Amana, Iowa.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
1978: An FS Services representative explained to viewers just how these micromini tractors were modified to compete in pulls at the Farm Progress Show.
H&R FILE PHOTO
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Central Progress Avenue is pictured from a helicopter tour vantage point during the second day of the Farm Progress Show Wednesday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Progress City is pictured from a helicopter tour vantage point during the second day of the Farm Progress Show Wednesday.
Taron Freeman wears promotional bags around his neck while visiting the Farm Progress Show with fellow Stevenson School sixth graders during a field trip in August. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation provided funds to allow all Decatur Public School sixth-grade classes to experience the event. On Monday, Decatur school officials announced that Buffett would provide $1.6 million to fund a new agriculture academy.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Brandt Group of Companies shows off its agricultural augers at the 2017 Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
PHYLLIS COULTER, Lee AgriMedia
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Ray Ainsworth conducts a horse training session.
Scott Perry
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, middle right, chats with attendees in the Archer Daniels Midland Co. tent.
JIM BOWLING, BUSINESS JOURNAL
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW Larry Ring checks out a 1932 Ford that was on display at the O'Reilly Booth Wednesday during the 2017 Farm Progress Show site at Progress City USA in Decatur. Ring is from Effingham.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW The crowd listens to country singer Easton Corbin Wednesday during the 2017 Farm Progress Show site at Progress City USA in Decatur. The concert is sponsored by Ram Trucks and was free to the public.
Exhibitors and attendees talk in the DuPont Pioneer tent during the second day of the Farm Progress Show Aug. 30 in Decatur.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Attendees walk on West Progress Avenue at Progress City, as viewed from the top of the grain bin at the Chief Agri Industrial Division exhibit, during the 2013 Farm Progress Show in Decatur.
Jim Bowling
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.