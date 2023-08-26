DECATUR — In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Farmall tractors and the 70th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show, Central Illinois will see its own special parade of vintage tractors.

The red-only tractor drive will leave at 8 a.m. Monday from Central Illinois Ag at Farmer City and travel to Decatur, where the Farm Progress Show is set to run from Tuesday to Thursday.

The parade is limited to 70 tractors, which will be led by farm broadcaster Max Armstrong.

Billed as the nation's largest outdoor farm event, the Farm Progress Show is often described as the "Super Bowl of Agriculture." Visitors will be able to view the tractors during the event, held on the city's northeast side on grounds adjacent to Richland Community College. Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The tractor display area will be about the size of a standard football field. Several owners are expected to be on site to talk about their tractors during the show.

