DECATUR — A federal judge has sided with a city of Decatur electrical inspector who alleged that the city violated his constitutional rights by subjecting him to a random drug test due to his position.

U.S. District Court Judge Colin Bruce in December awarded summary judgement to Greg Bickers, finding that language in the collective bargaining agreement between the city and union representing city workers authorizing random drug tests did not constitute "a clear, explicit, unmistakable waiver" of Bickers' right to bring a case under the Fourth Amendment.

Building off that, Bruce concluded that the city failed to prove that Bickers' position was "safety sensitive," a type of special designation that would have qualified the search as reasonable.

"On its face, being a city electrical inspector would appear to be a job intimately connected with public safety ..." Bruce wrote. "But being employed in a dangerous-sounding job, or working around hazardous materials in and of itself, is not enough to overcome the Fourth Amendment’s protections."

The only remaining issue is settling Bickers' damages. No agreement had been reached as of Thursday, when a status hearing was held.

Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton declined to comment, citing the fact that the case has yet to be settled. Requests for comment from Bickers and his attorney have not been returned.

According to court documents, Bickers, an 18-year employee of the city of Decatur, was notified Oct. 27, 2020 that he had been selected for a random screen under the city's drug testing program.

Bickers tested positive for cannabis, which he said in a deposition he had taken as part of treatment for medical conditions. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave. That December, he was informed that he had been suspended 10 days without pay and, as a condition of returning to work, he would have to participate in a drug treatment program.

He filed his lawsuit in February 2021.

Random drug tests are permitted under the city's collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Local 268. Bickers is not a member of the union, but his position is covered under the contract.

Bickers' responsibilities include interpreting and enforcing all city electrical codes on the construction of buildings in town. This includes electrical inspections of construction sites.

Wrighton testified that the sensitivity of the inspections themselves — most fires are caused by bad or outdated wiring — make the position safety sensitive.

However, Bickers said during the May 2022 deposition that he never works around or is exposed to live electricity during his inspections, according to court documents in the case.

During the deposition, Bickers said he had not been able to sleep well since the dispute began. He said he had received a letter from the city's community development director that indicated that he had "caused detriment to the city or brought disrepute to the city," language that he described as "pretty crushing."

"I spent the last 15 years of my life as a dedicated city employee and thinking I was doing a good job and was part of the community, and I didn't feel like that anymore," he said, according to the transcript. "I felt like my time was wasted and that it wasn't appreciated. Crushed is the way I feel."

The court found that Bickers "presented competent evidence" that "a momentary lapse of attention would not have disastrous consequences."

On the other hand, the court chastised the city for "the dearth of admissible, competent evidence" rebutting Bickers' testimony, "seeming to rely almost entirely on the premise that inspecting buildings for compliance with the electrical code must, by its very nature, be safety sensitive."

Regarding Wrighton's point about structure fires, the court concluded that there was "no statistical support for this assertion" and that the city manager's knowledge of Bickers' position was "limited."

"Wrighton does not appear to be an electrician, and does not appear to have relevant experience in that field ..." the court found.

Bickers still works for the city and, according to court documents, has no desire to leave his current position. He made a base salary of $76,645 in 2022, according to city records.

