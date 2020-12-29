 Skip to main content
Federal dollars set to help expand emergency food, shelter programs in Macon County
Federal dollars set to help expand emergency food, shelter programs in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $51,156 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.

Local qualifying agencies have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, to submit a letter of request to receive funding. 

Letters can be sent to Robin Murray at Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie Ave., or via e-mail at murray_dec@cc.dio.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to call (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 for an application. 

According a statement Tuesday, a board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:

  • Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds
  • Have an accounting system
  • Practice nondiscrimination
  • Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
  • Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

