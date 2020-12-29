Federal dollars set to help expand emergency food, shelter programs in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $51,156 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.
Local qualifying agencies have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, to submit a letter of request to receive funding.
Letters can be sent to Robin Murray at Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie Ave., or via e-mail at murray_dec@cc.dio.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to call (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 for an application.
According a statement Tuesday, a board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:
Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government
Be eligible to receive federal funds
Have an accounting system
Practice nondiscrimination
Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization
