Federal dollars set to help expand emergency food, shelter programs in Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $51,156 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs.

Local qualifying agencies have until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, to submit a letter of request to receive funding.

Letters can be sent to Robin Murray at Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie Ave., or via e-mail at murray_dec@cc.dio.org. Agencies applying for the first time are asked to call (217) 428-3458 ext. 235 for an application.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According a statement Tuesday, a board of representatives from Macon County charities and shelters determines how the funds are distributed. Emergency Food and Shelter National Board terms state agencies chosen to receive funds must:

Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government

Be eligible to receive federal funds

Have an accounting system

Practice nondiscrimination

Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization

PHOTOS: Decatur Correctional Center raised $3,400 during a fundraiser for Special Olympics

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.