Federal money available to help Macon County agencies

MACON COUNTY — Macon County has received federal funding to benefit emergency food and shelter programs.

The county was awarded a total funding of $122,166 under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, officials said this week.

The funds will be distributed based on decisions from the local board that includes representatives of the American Red Cross, United Way, Catholic Charities and Salvation Army and will be distributed to the area's local emergency food and shelter programs.

To receive funds, local agencies must: Be private voluntary non-profits or units of government Be eligible to receive federal funds Have an accounting system Practice nondiscrimination Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs If they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board