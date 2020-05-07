Federal money available to help Macon County agencies

MACON COUNTY — Macon County has received federal funding to benefit emergency food and shelter programs.
The county was awarded a total funding of $122,166 under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, officials said this week.
The funds will be distributed based on decisions from the local board that includes representatives of the American Red Cross, United Way, Catholic Charities and Salvation Army and will be distributed to the area's local emergency food and shelter programs.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for funding. Local agencies chosen to receive the money must be voluntary nonprofits, with a voluntary board, or units of government; be eligible for federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; and have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and shelter programs.
Letters of request must be submitted by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 to Catholic Charities at 247 W. Prairie Street in Decatur, 62523, or via email to Robin Murray at murray_dec@cc.dio.org. First-time agencies applying should call Catholic Charities at (217) 428-3458, ext. 235, for an application.
