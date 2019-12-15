Fierce blaze and exploding oxygen bottles destroy Sullivan home; no one was injured

SULLIVAN — Firefighters report that no one was injured but a Sullivan home was a total loss after a fierce blaze early Sunday made worse by exploding oxygen cylinders.

A news release from Sullivan Fire Protection Chief Mike Piper said his department was called to the fire at 511 S. Grant St. at 1:21 a.m. They arrived to find all occupants out of the house. Flames were bursting through the roof, according to dramatic pictures from the scene.

“There were several explosions caused by medical oxygen bottles in the residence before (our) arrival,” the chief said.

Facebook page postings about the fire showed the flames and a picture of an exploded oxygen tank. “One occupant was treated on scene by EMS for minor smoke inhalation,” added Piper. “No injuries were reported. The residence and most personal items sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and are estimated to be a complete loss.”

The American Red Cross was contacted and Piper said they are assisting the occupants. Fire crews, aided by units from Bethany and Lovington, stayed on scene until 4:40 a.m. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

