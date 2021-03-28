Fire and fury as storm front barrels through Central Illinois Saturday evening

DECATUR — Driving rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph slammed into Central Illinois Saturday evening, scattering tree limbs and sparking a natural gas line fire in Taylorville when a lightning bolt hit a tree.

The resulting fire at the base of the tree on Bel Haven Drive was captured in dramatic pictures on the Taylorville Fire Department’s Facebook page. Flames can be seen leaping into the air and engulfing the base of the tree after the bolt struck around 7 p.m.

“The gas line ran through there and when the lightning hit the tree and went into the ground, it ruptured the gas line and ignited the fire,” Capt. Ron Smith told the Herald & Review Sunday.

He said firefighters stood by in case the fire threatened to spread until utility crews were able to shut the gas line off and kill the fuel supply feeding the flames.

Smith said he did not have reports of other damage involving call-outs for his department, but the National Weather Service in Lincoln said it had reports of trees down in the Taylorville area and some downed power lines.