Fire and fury as storm front barrels through Central Illinois Saturday evening

DECATUR — Driving rain and wind gusts to more than 60 mph slammed into Central Illinois Saturday evening, scattering tree limbs and sparking a natural gas line fire in Taylorville when a lightning bolt hit a tree.
The resulting fire at the base of the tree on Bel Haven Drive was captured in dramatic pictures on the Taylorville Fire Department’s Facebook page. Flames can be seen leaping into the air and engulfing the base of the tree after the bolt struck around 7 p.m.
“The gas line ran through there and when the lightning hit the tree and went into the ground, it ruptured the gas line and ignited the fire,” Capt. Ron Smith told the Herald & Review Sunday.
He said firefighters stood by in case the fire threatened to spread until utility crews were able to shut the gas line off and kill the fuel supply feeding the flames.
Smith said he did not have reports of other damage involving call-outs for his department, but the National Weather Service in Lincoln said it had reports of trees down in the Taylorville area and some downed power lines.
Meteorologist Erin Roberson said one of the top wind gusts recorded as the storm barreled through was 61 mph, clocked in Taylorville. She said the heaviest rain totals were far to the south (Lawrenceville got more than an inch) while Decatur recorded 0.44 inches, Mattoon 0.34 and Bloomington 0.45.
Roberson said the weather system that battered Central Illinois was on the edge of a much more severe weather system that hammered southern states like Tennessee.
“We did have a report of a funnel cloud over in Neoga, but no reports of it touching the ground,” she added.
Now, after the rain and wind, comes breezy conditions and much, much colder air. Following a false dawn high of 63 Tuesday, Roberson said temperatures are expected to plunge and even bring with them a slight chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.
“But we’re not expecting any amounts like actually sticking on the ground,” Roberson added. “It’s just one of those times in the year when we still get these cold air masses being brought down from Canada, and that’s what we’ll be seeing.”
The low temperature Wednesday night is expected to drop to around 25 degrees. “It will feel chilly, for sure,” Roberson said.
The upcoming weekend promises some respite, however, with a warming trend and dry conditions forecast.
