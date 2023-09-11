DECATUR — Firefighters rushed to the site of Sunday evening’s Archer Daniels Midland East processing plant explosion to find “numerous injured workers” scattered amid a scene of blasted debris and burning buildings, the Decatur Fire Department said in a statement Monday.

Firefighters said they counted eight injured workers in all as they arrived just after 7 p.m. Six were taken from the scene by ambulance “and their conditions are unknown at this time,” the statement said.

“Four Medivac helicopters were utilized at a local hospital to airlift the injured to trauma centers for higher levels of care.”

The statement does not detail the injuries encountered but one social media posting seen by the Herald & Review made a GoFundMe appeal for a male worker who had been transferred to a “trauma burn unit” in Indianapolis.

The fire department statement continued: “The first engine company to arrive at the west side of the blast area was faced with debris scattered over a wide area.

“The fires were burning in an approximately 10 story building with adjoining buildings to the north and south. The building to the west of this area also suffered severe damage.

“Rail cars hindered initial fire suppression efforts and were moved to provide access to the fire building. The first engine company to arrive on the east side of the blast area was confronted with several injured workers. They worked with ambulances on scene to treat the injured workers.”

ADM provided a drone with thermal imaging capabilities which helped fire crews identify and attack fire hot spots, the statement added.

“Once exterior fires were contained, we were able to send crews into the buildings with ADM personnel to extinguish remaining fires inside the structures. Due to the extensive damage, this was a long and slow process.”

The statement said no firefighters were injured during Sunday’s operations but fire crews were still on scene Monday and “are currently working with ADM personnel to verify all fires are out.”

Ladder trucks were used to assess the extent of the damage on the west side of the exploded building and flow water into the areas on fire and prevent flames from spreading.

“Engine 5 utilized their aerial waterway to extinguish visible fire on the east side of the building,” the statement said. “Large, suspended pieces of building material presented a hazard to personnel, so the area was roped off to prevent access to these areas.”

At the height of the fire, the statement said firefighters deployed five engine companies and two truck companies for a total of 33 firefighters on scene. Additional firefighters were called in to staff reserve apparatus and cover other calls within the city.

A statement issued early Monday afternoon by ADM spokeswoman Jackie Anderson said: "On Sunday, Sept. 10 at approximately 7:11 p.m., there was an explosion at the East Plant within ADM’s industrial complex in Decatur. Five employees remain in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries, and our priority is providing our injured colleagues and their families support.

"The main fire was extinguished overnight, and we are continuing to closely monitor and assess the extent of the damage to the complex as we investigate the cause of the incident.

"The East plant, which produces soybean oil and white flake for soybean protein production, is down at this time, and the adjacent corn processing plant is also temporarily down until we can safely resume operations."

Residents living near the ADM plant told the Herald & Review the force of the blast shook their homes. Chastity Casey, housesitting at a home less than a mile away, said: “The house shook. It almost felt like a car went through the house.”

Hugh Reeves, who lives across Lake Decatur from the facility, told the Herald & Review that he was sitting on his couch when he heard a loud explosion that shook the house. He ran outside and saw smoke billowing into the skyline.

Staff writers Donnette Beckett and Valerie Wells contributed to this report.

Photos: Crews respond after explosion at ADM East Plant

Close People look at the damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant on Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. A flock of birds fills the sky in front of the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday, the day after an explosion that injured eight workers. This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday. PHOTOS: Scenes from the aftermath of the explosion at Decatur's ADM East Plant People look at the damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant on Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. A flock of birds fills the sky in front of the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. Damage to the Archer Daniel Midland Co. East Plant is seen Monday morning in Decatur after an explosion the previous night. This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday, the day after an explosion that injured eight workers. This cropped image shows the Archer Daniels Midland Co. facility on Decatur's east side Monday.