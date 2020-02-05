You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire department: 3 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Decatur house fire
0 comments
breaking

Fire department: 3 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Decatur house fire

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Firefighters rescued three dogs and one cat from a house fire on East William Street Road on Wednesday, successfully reviving two of the dogs at the scene, according to the Decatur Fire Department. 

In a statement, the fire department said crews were dispatched to 5177 E. William St. Rd. at 11:30 a.m., arriving five minutes later. Responding units found heavy smoke and made what was described as "an aggressive interior attack" to bring the fire under control. 

While searching the house, crews found and rescued the animals. The fire department said the two dogs that had to be resuscitated "appeared to be doing fine" after being revived. 

The occupants of the home, three adults and three children, were being assisted by the American Red Cross. 

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation. 

History photos: Decatur firefighters

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News