Fire department: 3 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Decatur house fire

DECATUR — Firefighters rescued three dogs and one cat from a house fire on East William Street Road on Wednesday, successfully reviving two of the dogs at the scene, according to the Decatur Fire Department.

In a statement, the fire department said crews were dispatched to 5177 E. William St. Rd. at 11:30 a.m., arriving five minutes later. Responding units found heavy smoke and made what was described as "an aggressive interior attack" to bring the fire under control.

While searching the house, crews found and rescued the animals. The fire department said the two dogs that had to be resuscitated "appeared to be doing fine" after being revived.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The occupants of the home, three adults and three children, were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.

History photos: Decatur firefighters

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.