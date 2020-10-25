Fire severely damages Decatur home

DECATUR — A Decatur home is likely a total loss following a Sunday morning fire, authorities said.
A Decatur Fire Department news release said crews were called to 1557 N. Church St. at 7:35 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the 2 ½ story structure and immediately went to work extinguishing the fire in the basement and on the first floor. Crews cleared the scene at 11:20 a.m.
Support Local Journalism
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Central Illinois fire departments through the years
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.