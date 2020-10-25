 Skip to main content
Fire severely damages Decatur home
Fire severely damages Decatur home

DECATUR — A Decatur home is likely a total loss following a Sunday morning fire, authorities said.

A Decatur Fire Department news release said crews were called to 1557 N. Church St. at 7:35 a.m. They arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the 2 ½ story structure and immediately went to work extinguishing the fire in the basement and on the first floor. Crews cleared the scene at 11:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

