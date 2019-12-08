You are the owner of this article.
Fire totals van parked near Decatur's Target store
Fire totals van parked near Decatur's Target store

DECATUR — A van valued at $8,000 was totaled Saturday night when fire broke out under the hood while it was parked near Decatur’s Target store, 355 W. Mound Rd.

Capt. John Baer with the Decatur Fire Department said they were called out at 10:15 p.m. and firefighters remained on scene for about 45 minutes dealing with the blaze and its aftermath. Nobody was injured.

Baer said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

