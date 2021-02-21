Firefighters, ADM crews respond to ammonia leak at BioProducts plant in Decatur

DECATUR — Employees at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. BioProducts plant in Decatur were evacuated Sunday afternoon after an anhydrous ammonia leak was detected.

Firefighters with the Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene at 2:50 p.m. to help deal with the leak, and ADM said later Sunday there had been no injuries.

At 4:45 p.m. ADM released an emailed statement after being contacted for comment by the Herald & Review. "This afternoon employees detected an ammonia leak at ADM's BioProducts facility in Decatur," the statement said.

"The facility was evacuated while authorities assisted in detecting and fixing the leak. No one was injured. We are investigating the cause and working to resume operations."

Wade Watson, a battalion chief with the Decatur Fire Department, said Sunday evening that some 15 firefighters worked the incident from roughly 2:30 until 5 p.m. He said the leak, which appeared like white steam, was contained within a single building, but he does not know how much of the gas leaked.

Watson said ADM personnel took the lead in dealing with the incident, with firefighters backing them up and acting as their "decontamination unit," which meant washing off the employees after they emerged from the leak area.

