Firefighters investigate origin of Decatur porch fire
Firefighters investigate origin of Decatur porch fire

DECATUR — Firefighters are investigating the cause after a fire broke out on the porch of a Decatur home early Sunday.

Capt. John Baer with the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters were called to the house in the 900 block of West View Street at 4:06 a.m. and quickly extinguished flames that burned part of the porch.

Baer estimated damage at $500 to repair. Reports from the scene did not indicate whether the home was occupied at the time of the fire.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

