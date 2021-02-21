 Skip to main content
Firefighters respond to reports of ammonia leak at ADM in Decatur
DECATUR — Firefighters were on the scene of a reported ammonia leak Sunday afternoon at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department confirmed it had been called to the company and a hazardous materials response team was working the incident at 2:50 p.m. Earlier radio traffic from firefighters indicated a “continuous leak and a vapor cloud of ammonia” and firefighters asked for the specialist response team to be sent in.

No injuries reported in fire at ADM facility Monday morning

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

