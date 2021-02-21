Firefighters respond to reports of ammonia leak at ADM in Decatur

DECATUR — Firefighters were on the scene of a reported ammonia leak Sunday afternoon at the Archer Daniels Midland Co. plant in Decatur.

The Decatur Fire Department confirmed it had been called to the company and a hazardous materials response team was working the incident at 2:50 p.m. Earlier radio traffic from firefighters indicated a “continuous leak and a vapor cloud of ammonia” and firefighters asked for the specialist response team to be sent in.