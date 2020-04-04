Firefighters respond to what turns out to be burning food at Mount Zion home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT ZION — Firefighters were prepared for the worst but arrived Saturday to find the situation under control after grease briefly ignited inside an oven at a group home.

Chris Schroth, a battalion chief with the Mount Zion Fire Department, said when he arrived at 510 Wagoner Dr. around 1:30 p.m., smoke was coming from the gable ends of the house.

Schroth said a resident of the home turned on a whole-house fan that sucked smoke from inside the home into the attic, which escaped through the gable ends. No fire was found in the attic.

The fire in the stove, which set off an alarm, had been extinguished before firefighters arrived, Schroth said. There were no injuries.

The alarm inside the group home is monitored by a security company, which reported the alarm's activation to authorities.

Three Mount Zion trucks and one from the Long Creek Fire Protection District responded and cleared the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

Schroth said they prefer to error on the side of caution when responding to such calls since it's often unclear what triggered the alarm.

