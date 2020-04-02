First Christian Church hosts community 'tele-prayer' event for healthcare workers, affected families

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

DECATUR — First Christian Church and representatives from Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Crossing Healthcare are hosting a prayer service for healthcare workers and families affected by COVID-19.

Tune in 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 on First Christian Church's Facebook Live or call in to (646)769-9900 and use code #62526.

The prayer will be held in a conference room at First Christian Church, with a limited number of people who will observe social distancing. The Rev. Wayne Kent and the Rev. BJ Leonard will be hosting the event. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has extended an invitation to the governor.