First Christian Church in Decatur hosts community 'tele-prayer' event for healthcare workers, affected families
First Christian Church in Decatur hosts community 'tele-prayer' event for healthcare workers, affected families

The Rev. Wayne Kent talks with the technical crew in the auditorium on Friday at the First Christian Church in Decatur in this March 13 file photo. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — First Christian Church and representatives from Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and Crossing Healthcare are hosting a prayer service for healthcare workers and families affected by COVID-19.

Tune in 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 3 on First Christian Church's Facebook Live or call in to (646)769-9900 and use code #62526.

The prayer will be held in a conference room at First Christian Church, with a limited number of people who will observe social distancing. The Rev. Wayne Kent and the Rev. BJ Leonard will be hosting the event. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has extended an invitation to the governor.

