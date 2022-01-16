First National Bank and Trust donates $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters

CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co. donated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois to support matching five children with adults. The funds will help cover volunteer recruitment screening, training and monthly match support activities.

The gift will also assist BBBSCIL with marketing and recruitment of potential volunteers so 100 more children on the waiting list in the surrounding areas can be matched.

BBBSCIL has been serving underprivileged youth for more than 30 years in DeWitt, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Livingston, Macon, McLean, Morgan, Piatt, Sangamon and Vermilion counties. The organization helps approximately 800 youth annually.

