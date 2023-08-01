Congregant Jim Summer and outreach chairperson Carol Perry watch the removal of the flame from the 80-foot cross at Grace Methodist Church, representing their disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church, in Decatur on Tuesday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Dan Goss, of Bendsen Signs & Graphics, Inc., guides the metal flame off of the 80-foot cross at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur on Tuesday. The congregation voted in May to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church denomination and join the Global Methodist Church.
DECATUR — Residents traveling south on Main Street in Decatur on Tuesday may have noticed crews removing the flame portion of a giant cross towering over Grace United Methodist Church.
For the church’s congregation, the flame’s removal signaled much more than just an aesthetic change.
First, the church is no longer known as Grace United Methodist Church. It is now simply Grace Methodist Church. That’s because the congregation voted in May to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church denomination, opting instead to join the more conservative Global Methodist Church.
The United Methodist Church — which has over six million members in the United States and millions more abroad — has fractured over the past year, largely due to theological disagreements on LGBTQ+ issues.
A cross and flame is the official logo of the United Methodist Church, which compromises the second-largest Protestant denomination in the United States.
But over 6,000 U.S. congregations have left the United Methodist Church since 2019, according to an unofficial tally by the United Methodist News Service. Over 4,000 of them have left in 2023 alone.
Perry said there are “a whole lot” of theological differences between the United Methodist and Global Methodist denominations. She believes her congregation is now “more aligned with scripture.”
Recent international interest in disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church spurred the church to publish an 11-part question and answer series addressing “misinformation about the church's official positions,” among other topics.
In one part of the series, produced by United Methodist Communications, authors confirmed the 2024 General Conference will consider legislative proposals by some congregants that would drop several existing prohibitions on LGBTQ+ issues. But those are just proposals, the church said, and the General Conference must consider all legislative items it receives.
“All of these kinds of proposals have come before General Conferences in the past. And all have been defeated, every time,” the church wrote. “At present, there do not appear to be enough shifts in the makeup of the delegations to the General Conference in 2024 to conclude that any of these proposals will pass.”
