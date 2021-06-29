Flash floods, damaging winds possible for Central Illinois

Other counties were facing a hazardous weather outlook, advising that strong to isolated severe thunderstorms are possible through Tuesday night. A few of these storms may produce locally damaging winds and heavy rain.
Minor flooding was expected to continue along portions of the Sangamon River near Monticello.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Thursday throughout Central Illinois, the weather service said. While the potential for widespread severe weather is low, locally heavy rain will be possible.
Reader-submitted flood photos from weekend storms in Central Illinois
The watch stretches through most of Central Illinois, covering Christian, De Witt, Logan, Macon, Mason, Menard, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford counties. It also is in place for East and West Central Illinois, including Cass, Champaign, Douglas, Morgan, Moultrie, Piatt, Scott and Vermilion counties.