Flashback: Elam's served up tenderloins, fries and frosty mugs of root beer

The legendary drive-in restaurant eventually known as Elam's first opened at 824 W. Eldorado St. in 1954.

They sold hamburgers and fries, tenderloins and coney dogs, but the item people still talk about more than a half century later is their own root beer. Bob Elam bought the drive-in shortly after it opened and operated it until 1978, when he sold it to Peter Hembold.

Elam's was torn down in 1989 and root beer fans thought the party was over, until Del's Popcorn had some Elam's root beer for sale during the 2007 Decatur Celebration. The Herald & Review's Tim Cain received emails and calls from outraged residents who didn't find out until it was too late.

Del's offered Elam's root beer again during Arts in the Park that September, but only over the weekend of the event. Then-owner Lou Ann Jacobs bought the name and recipe from the Elam family, but she only made up batches for special occasions. When Kemper Willcut II bought Del's from Jacobs, he bought the root beer recipe and name, too. It's only fitting that one iconic Decatur business should carry on the legacy of another.