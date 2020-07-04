Flick: A 2020 vacation? How ‘bout in Bloomington-Normal itself?
Flick: A 2020 vacation? How 'bout in Bloomington-Normal itself?

The big fests have been canceled.

The State Fair won’t be, nor McLean County’s.

With renewed COVID-19 lockdowns, closures and restrictions, travel is difficult.

Getting away from it all in this virus-altered Summer of 2020?

Hey, take an afternoon or three, or even a week, and experience a site-seeing “vacation” and indulge in adventurous endeavors … right here in Bloomington-Normal.

— Stand at the base of the 28-story Watterson Towers at Illinois State University and brave the “Venturi effect” winds that swirl there because of its height. As you look up, keep in mind the building’s top is also the highest point between Chicago and St. Louis. Snap a picture to send to friends and relatives.

— For adventure, try to make every stoplight – all 20 of them, without stopping once — along Veterans Parkway, from West Hamilton Road in southwest Bloomington up to Shepard Road in northeast Normal. (Driving tip: Those who program/coordinate the lights claim it can be done, during “non-high-traffic hours,” by going “a reasonably constant 37 mph.”)

— Go past Tom Kirk’s home at Garfield and Arlene in a quiet nook of southeast Bloomington, also fast becoming a “Oh my gosh, look at that, Ethel!” must-see. By workday, Kirk runs an excavation and recycling company and, by night and weekend, he turns materials into massive “art” in his home’s yard, some objects of which (not a typo) weigh 15 tons. His 2020 addition: a two-story-high cross like creation that can also flow water. Gawk from the car.

— At Bloomington’s Miller Park, drive past its historic Pavilion and try to figure out what is that 20-foot-tall cage-like thing that rests just east of it. (Spoiler alert: It is the actual shell of the Bloomington Square courthouse that burned to the ground in the Great Fire of 1900.)

— Check out what is believed to be America’s only graveyard tombstone in the middle of a shopping plaza, between Best Buy and Chili’s in Bloomington’s Parkway Plaza. Wonder why.

— Find one of those wind turbines swirling mightily out in the sticks, get underneath and listen to the creepy “w-h-o-o-s-h, w-h-o-o-s-h” sounds of a device so huge, at 360 feet tall, each turbine sweeps an area well over an entire football field.

— West of Bloomington’s Miller Park, cruise past the home at 1409 Butchers Lane, surely one of the area’s more unusual – it’s three homes built into one, cunningly connected by a longtime Twin City character, the now late Gene Cunningham, who owned a skating rink nearby. (Via Zillow.com, you can see the home’s expansive insides, including large swimming pool.)

— See all the log cabin homes in the 1500 block of South Oak Street in Bloomington. Who knew?

— Do a bike ride in Bloomington's historic Evergreen Cemetery and along its southeast side, find the tombstone of Richard Jones. It has so many words engraved into it (147 engraved words, an epitaph to self-explain his life and also all the while become a world record in granite verbosity, according to the Guinness Book of World Records).

— Not far away, also scope the tiny cemetery headstone of Dorothy Gage, whose uncle, author L. Frank Baum, used “Dorothy” as a character in his best-selling book, “The Wizard of Oz.”

— At Central Illinois Regional Airport, sit next to Adlai Stevenson — at least the statue near the airport’s atrium. Ask Ad what he did on rainy days with that hole in his shoe. Cross your legs like Stevenson. Snap another picture.

— Take a spin past 307 S. Woodrig Road where renowned novelist David Foster Wallace pecked out what would become one of recent time’s most celebrated books — 1996’s “Infinite Jest.” Then rent the 2015 movie, “The End Of The Tour,” starring Jason Segel and Jesse Eisenberg, that chronicles it all and features that home you just drove past.

— While “quaffing off” your busy vacation day with a beverage at Lucca Grill downtown, mull the famous people who’ve been there before you. State Farm founder G.J. Mecherle is said to have sat there one afternoon and, on a napkin, sketched the three circles that years later would become the company logo. Actors (and ISU grads) John Malkovich, Gary Cole and Sean Hayes have beered there many times. For two evenings in April 2002 while in town, TV’s Jimmy Fallon slugged back French Country Ales and a large sausage pizza while cajoling with Lucca-ites and at one point proclaiming: "Hey, this is a beautiful town. You can even smell the oxygen in the air here."

— Climb Everest this summer? Nah, not this year. Start smaller. In uptown Normal, climb that tree inside Medici. (OK … to avoid arrest, maybe you should just think about it instead … )

Don’t forget to send postcards! “Hi Mom! Wish you were here!”

Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com

