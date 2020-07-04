Flick: A 2020 vacation? How ‘bout in Bloomington-Normal itself?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The big fests have been canceled.

The State Fair won’t be, nor McLean County’s.

With renewed COVID-19 lockdowns, closures and restrictions, travel is difficult.

Getting away from it all in this virus-altered Summer of 2020?

Hey, take an afternoon or three, or even a week, and experience a site-seeing “vacation” and indulge in adventurous endeavors … right here in Bloomington-Normal.

— Stand at the base of the 28-story Watterson Towers at Illinois State University and brave the “Venturi effect” winds that swirl there because of its height. As you look up, keep in mind the building’s top is also the highest point between Chicago and St. Louis. Snap a picture to send to friends and relatives.

— For adventure, try to make every stoplight – all 20 of them, without stopping once — along Veterans Parkway, from West Hamilton Road in southwest Bloomington up to Shepard Road in northeast Normal. (Driving tip: Those who program/coordinate the lights claim it can be done, during “non-high-traffic hours,” by going “a reasonably constant 37 mph.”)