Flick: A 2020 vacation? How ‘bout in Bloomington-Normal itself?

The big fests have been canceled.
The State Fair won’t be, nor McLean County’s.
With renewed COVID-19 lockdowns, closures and restrictions, travel is difficult.
Getting away from it all in this virus-altered Summer of 2020?
Hey, take an afternoon or three, or even a week, and experience a site-seeing “vacation” and indulge in adventurous endeavors … right here in Bloomington-Normal.
— Stand at the base of the 28-story Watterson Towers at Illinois State University and brave the “Venturi effect” winds that swirl there because of its height. As you look up, keep in mind the building’s top is also the highest point between Chicago and St. Louis. Snap a picture to send to friends and relatives.
— For adventure, try to make every stoplight – all 20 of them, without stopping once — along Veterans Parkway, from West Hamilton Road in southwest Bloomington up to Shepard Road in northeast Normal. (Driving tip: Those who program/coordinate the lights claim it can be done, during “non-high-traffic hours,” by going “a reasonably constant 37 mph.”)
— Go past Tom Kirk’s home at Garfield and Arlene in a quiet nook of southeast Bloomington, also fast becoming a “Oh my gosh, look at that, Ethel!” must-see. By workday, Kirk runs an excavation and recycling company and, by night and weekend, he turns materials into massive “art” in his home’s yard, some objects of which (not a typo) weigh 15 tons. His 2020 addition: a two-story-high cross like creation that can also flow water. Gawk from the car.
— At Bloomington’s Miller Park, drive past its historic Pavilion and try to figure out what is that 20-foot-tall cage-like thing that rests just east of it. (Spoiler alert: It is the actual shell of the Bloomington Square courthouse that burned to the ground in the Great Fire of 1900.)
— Check out what is believed to be America’s only graveyard tombstone in the middle of a shopping plaza, between Best Buy and Chili’s in Bloomington’s Parkway Plaza. Wonder why.
— Find one of those wind turbines swirling mightily out in the sticks, get underneath and listen to the creepy “w-h-o-o-s-h, w-h-o-o-s-h” sounds of a device so huge, at 360 feet tall, each turbine sweeps an area well over an entire football field.
— West of Bloomington’s Miller Park, cruise past the home at 1409 Butchers Lane, surely one of the area’s more unusual – it’s three homes built into one, cunningly connected by a longtime Twin City character, the now late Gene Cunningham, who owned a skating rink nearby. (Via Zillow.com, you can see the home’s expansive insides, including large swimming pool.)
— See all the log cabin homes in the 1500 block of South Oak Street in Bloomington. Who knew?
— Do a bike ride in Bloomington's historic Evergreen Cemetery and along its southeast side, find the tombstone of Richard Jones. It has so many words engraved into it (147 engraved words, an epitaph to self-explain his life and also all the while become a world record in granite verbosity, according to the Guinness Book of World Records).
— Not far away, also scope the tiny cemetery headstone of Dorothy Gage, whose uncle, author L. Frank Baum, used “Dorothy” as a character in his best-selling book, “The Wizard of Oz.”
— At Central Illinois Regional Airport, sit next to Adlai Stevenson — at least the statue near the airport’s atrium. Ask Ad what he did on rainy days with that hole in his shoe. Cross your legs like Stevenson. Snap another picture.
— Take a spin past 307 S. Woodrig Road where renowned novelist David Foster Wallace pecked out what would become one of recent time’s most celebrated books — 1996’s “Infinite Jest.” Then rent the 2015 movie, “The End Of The Tour,” starring Jason Segel and Jesse Eisenberg, that chronicles it all and features that home you just drove past.
— While “quaffing off” your busy vacation day with a beverage at Lucca Grill downtown, mull the famous people who’ve been there before you. State Farm founder G.J. Mecherle is said to have sat there one afternoon and, on a napkin, sketched the three circles that years later would become the company logo. Actors (and ISU grads) John Malkovich, Gary Cole and Sean Hayes have beered there many times. For two evenings in April 2002 while in town, TV’s Jimmy Fallon slugged back French Country Ales and a large sausage pizza while cajoling with Lucca-ites and at one point proclaiming: "Hey, this is a beautiful town. You can even smell the oxygen in the air here."
— Climb Everest this summer? Nah, not this year. Start smaller. In uptown Normal, climb that tree inside Medici. (OK … to avoid arrest, maybe you should just think about it instead … )
Don’t forget to send postcards! “Hi Mom! Wish you were here!”
Bill Flick is at bflick@pantagraph.com
Flick Facts collection
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
Question: A century ago, when Central Illinois and the rest of America was under wraps because of the Great Pandemic Spanish Flu of 1919, so m…
Question: Peoria and Bloomington have always had a rivalry of sorts. How far back does that rivalry go?
Question: There are two types of towns and drivers: One is where a car horn gets honked at other drivers every minute; it's just part of opera…
Question: In an entire week, what’s your most likely time to have a traffic crash in Bloomington-Normal? (1) Friday, between 3 and 7 p.m.; (2)…
Question: One hundred years ago, the guys who appeared in a truck to pick up the trash at your Bloomington home were called what?
Question: When practicing law in Central Illinois, Abe Lincoln was 6-feet-4 in height. But how tall is just his head now up on Mount Rushmore?
Question: In Illinois, McLean (Bloomington county seat) and Coles (Charleston county seat) counties were both established on the same day, by …
At Linden and Jersey in Normal, along Constitution Trail and the Trail bridge that spans across Linden, is Underwood Park. Why is it called that and what did it used to be called?
Can you name what nationally famous restaurant will celebrate its 80th birthday on Monday in Joliet?
Question: Nearly 50 years ago, before Barry Manilow wrote and popularized in 1971 the State Farm Insurance jingle — "Like a Good Neighbor, Sta…
Question: True or false? Home of the St. Louis Cardinals, where there's still hope they might play in 2020, Missouri naturally has the cardina…
Question: Ad Age magazine has deigned that three American-made products have such "perfect" brand names, they ultimately have become generic n…
Can you name the nationally famous chain restaurant founded 86 years that even created a slogan so you could see the food being made and how clean the area was where it was cooked?
Question: When you flip a light switch in Bloomington-Normal in your Ameren-powered home, where is the power actually coming from? (1) Clinton…
Question: Before TV became popular, State Farm Insurance founder G.J. Mecherle thought doing what was a great way to advertise his company?
A weekly column by a beloved local columnist
Question: Why is there that “enamelized” mulberry tree in the middle of Medici restaurant in uptown Normal?
Question: Can you name the hat once worn by a Twin Citian that is now in the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum of American History in Washingto…
Question: Using such metrics as house affordability, less population density and ability to work remotely from home, Business Insider magazine…
Question: Of the 5,300 colleges in America, can you name the one that issued the first doctorate in biology to an African American in the U.S.?
Question: If a tornado rumbles through this area, what happens to all of those wind farm turbines?
Question: True or false? You probably don’t think much about that hose on the back of your washing machine but State Farm does because so many…
Question: Based on statistics kept since 1980 at a weather station at Central Illinois Regional Airport, today is the best day in an entire ye…
Question: One of the longest continuous publications of any "underground" newspaper in America was in: (1) San Francisco; (2) Miami; (3) South…
Question: True or false? When Gus Belt opened the world’s first Steak 'n Shake in Normal in the 1930s and offered a "10-steakburgers-for-a-dol…
Question: Replaying on TBS this month is the popular 2013 movie, “Identity Thief,” starring Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy. What’s McLean …
Question: Thus far this year the COVID-19 virus has killed more than 107,000 Americans and infected nearly 1.7 million. To put that into persp…
Question: This is the 45th anniversary of the McDonald's drive-through, now just a regular part of America, including many McDonald's location…
Question: Breathing is especially popular lately, with a respiratory ailment like COVID-19 making us think of our lungs and our own breathing.…
Question: In a field at Fort Jesse and Airport Roads in Normal recently were several large, white-wrapped rolls that looked like gargantuan ma…
Question: Illinois has one of the lower rates of those who have filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. Can you name the state…
A weekly column by a beloved local columnist
Question: On The History Channel this week is an award-winning, three-part miniseries that chronicles the life of Ulysses S. Grant, the Civil …
Question: J.B. Pritzker is governor of Illinois. So what does J.B. stand for?
Question: The year 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Bloomington City Council voting for the need for what on city streets, the resu…
Question: True or false? McLean County is among the world’s leading suppliers of corn, beans, pumpkins and horseradish.
Question: They named it Highland Park Golf Course in the south part of Bloomington because it sits on some of the highest land in all of Illin…
Question: As the COVID-19 numbers continue to be counted, since mid-March which age group in Bloomington-Normal and McLean County has had the …
