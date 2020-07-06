Flick Fact: 21 cents? For the original Steak ‘n Shake meal?

Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Question: Steak ‘n Shake is the well-known restaurant across America that was founded back in the 1930s in the Twin Cities with the first Steak ‘n Shake at Main at Virginia Street (today’s Monical’s Pizza) in Normal. Can you name the original Steak ‘n Shake slogan?