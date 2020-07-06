Flick Fact: 21 cents? For the original Steak ‘n Shake meal?
Flick Fact: 21 cents? For the original Steak 'n Shake meal?

The first Steak ’n Shake

Gus Belt opened the first Steak ’n Shake at Main Street and Virginia Avenue in Normal (now home to Monical’s Pizza), after he added food to a Shell service station line-up of gasoline, tires and turtleburgers.

Question: Steak ‘n Shake is the well-known restaurant across America that was founded back in the 1930s in the Twin Cities with the first Steak ‘n Shake at Main at Virginia Street (today’s Monical’s Pizza) in Normal. Can you name the original Steak ‘n Shake slogan? 

Answer: Until the 1950s, it was “Steak ‘n Shake. It’s a meal, 21 cents.” (That was a dime for a steakburger, 10 cents for a large shake and a 1-cent Illinois sales tax.)

